Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors Recognized for Trusted Roofing Services with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

AURORA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce that Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Roofing category for York Region. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to delivering reliable service, transparent communication, and high-quality workmanship for homeowners across the region.

Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors is an award-winning, women-owned roofing company serving homeowners throughout York Region including; Aurora, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Stouffville, King City, Vaughan, and Thornhill. With a focus on roof replacement, repairs, and exterior services, the company has built a strong reputation for providing dependable solutions designed to protect and enhance residential properties.

"At Principal Roofing, our goal has always been to raise the standard in an industry where homeowners often face uncertainty," said the Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to honest service, quality materials, and delivering results our clients can trust."

Specializing in roof replacement services, Principal Roofing works with homeowners to ensure each project is completed with precision and care. From initial assessment to final installation, the team prioritizes clear communication and a structured process, helping clients feel informed and confident at every stage.

The company provides roof replacement and roofing services across York Region, including Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Markham, Aurora, and Newmarket. In response to growing demand, Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors is also pleased to announce its expansion into Barrie, bringing its trusted roof replacement services to homeowners in the area.

What sets Principal Roofing apart is its commitment to transparency and accountability. By addressing common industry concerns such as hidden costs, rushed workmanship, and inconsistent communication, the company has established itself as a reliable partner for homeowners seeking long-term value and peace of mind.

With a strong emphasis on quality materials and dependable service, Principal Roofing ensures that every roof replacement project is built to withstand the demands of Ontario's climate. Its customer-focused approach and attention to detail have contributed to its growing reputation as a trusted roofing contractor in York Region and now in Barrie.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors' selection as the 2026 winner underscores its leadership in the roofing industry and its continued dedication to serving homeowners with integrity.

For more information, visit www.principalroofing.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors

Principal Roofing & Exterior Contractors is a women-owned roofing company based in York Region, providing roof replacement, repair, and exterior services for residential properties. Known for its transparent approach, quality workmanship, and reliable service, the company serves communities across York Region and has recently expanded its services to Barrie.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/principal-roofing-and-exterior-contractors-recognized-for-truste-1169145