Gore Fabrics Participating in Industry Discussions on Materials

Contributing expertise to conversations about material sourcing, use, and end-of-life approaches

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / W. L. Gore & Associates Fabrics business is participating in the expanded Nylon Materials Collective, an industry dialogue forum convened by Samsara Eco.

The engagement brings together outdoor brands, industry associations, and supply chain partners to exchange perspectives on materials management.

It reflects the long-standing focus of the Gore Fabrics business on materials science, durability requirements, and established testing and quality standards.

The participation centers on shared expertise and dialogue, including on chemical and enzymatic recycling approaches, while technology and process decisions remain subject to Gore Fabric's established performance requirements and evaluation processes.

Source: New partnership connects a network of more than 260 outdoor brands and welcomes Burton, W. L. Gore & Associates, Black Diamond Equipment, Red Wing Shoe Company and Big Agnes.

About Gore Fabrics

Gore introduced GORE-TEX Fabric to the outerwear industry more than 45 years ago and continues to develop performance apparel technologies. Gore's Fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to defense operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages.

https://www.gore-tex.com and https://www.goretexprofessional.com/

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 13,000 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $5 billion.

For more information, visit gore.com.

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Products listed may not be available in all markets.

GORE, GORE-TEX, Together, improving life and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

© 2026 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Gore Fabrics Business Media Contacts

Molly Cuffe

W. L. Gore & Associates

mcuffe@wlgore.com

Monika Lischke

W. L. Gore & Associates

mlischke@wlgore.com

Find more stories and multimedia from GORE at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GORE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gore

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GORE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gore-fabrics-participating-in-industry-discussions-on-materials-1169140