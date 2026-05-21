Wimberg Landscaping Recognized for Full-Service Landscape Solutions with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Wimberg Landscaping has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Landscape Contractors category. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to quality service, professional execution, and comprehensive property care.

For over 45 years, Wimberg Landscaping has been serving the greater Cincinnati area, growing from a small operation with two employees and a single truck into a full-service company with over 60 employees and a fleet of 35 trucks. This growth reflects the company's dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality results across a wide range of landscaping services.

"At Wimberg Landscaping, our goal is to provide reliable, professional service that meets the needs of every property we work on," said the Wimberg Landscaping team. "This recognition reflects the trust we've built with our clients over the years."

Wimberg Landscaping offers a complete range of services, from initial design and installation of plant materials and hardscapes to ongoing maintenance programs. These services include lawn care, seasonal clean-ups, leaf removal, and snow removal, allowing clients to rely on a single provider for year-round property management.

What sets Wimberg apart is its "one-stop" approach. By combining design, installation, and maintenance under one roof, the company ensures consistency, efficiency, and long-term value for both residential and commercial clients.

The company's experienced team focuses on delivering solutions tailored to each property, ensuring that every project is both functional and visually appealing. This attention to detail and commitment to service has contributed to its strong reputation in the Cincinnati community.

Serving clients across the region, Wimberg Landscaping continues to be a trusted choice for comprehensive landscaping services. Its focus on reliability, professionalism, and long-term relationships has defined its success for more than four decades.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Wimberg Landscaping's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued dedication to delivering high-quality landscape services.

For more information, visit www.wimberglandscaping.com.

About Wimberg Landscaping

Wimberg Landscaping is a Cincinnati-based company providing full-service landscaping solutions for over 45 years. Offering design, installation, and maintenance services, the company supports residential and commercial properties with professional, year-round care.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wimberg-landscaping-recognized-for-full-service-landscape-soluti-1169141