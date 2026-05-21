East Dundee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Veritas Association Management announced that Denise Herdrich, associate director supporting the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists (SCA), has received the John Hinckley Outstanding Service Award, one of the Society's highest honors recognizing non-physician professionals who have advanced the field of cardiovascular anesthesiology through service and contributions to the specialty.

Herdrich was recognized during the SCA Annual Meeting before nearly 400 attendees. The award honors individuals whose work has made a meaningful impact on the cardiovascular anesthesiology community and broader profession.

Herdrich has worked with SCA for seven years and joined Veritas Association Management six years ago, where she serves exclusively as associate director for the Society. In her role, she supports board leadership, research initiatives, grants, endowment activities and operational strategy for the organization and its approximately 4,000 members.

"Behind every successful medical society is a trusted professional who helps turn vision into action, and for the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, Denise has been exactly that person," said Isobel Russell, MD, PhD, FACC. "Her strategic insight, tireless work ethic and genuine commitment to serving our members have elevated our organization in countless ways. Denise exemplifies the spirit of service, leadership and collaboration that The John Hinckley Outstanding Service Award represents and has managed us all with a very nice smile and a wonderful attitude."

The honor came as a complete surprise to Herdrich, who learned she had been selected while attending an SCA board meeting and taking notes.

"I was truly humbled and surprised," Herdrich said. "Receiving this recognition is meaningful because it reflects not only my work, but also the many colleagues, mentors and teams I've been fortunate to work alongside throughout my career. It serves as a reminder of the importance of service, leadership and giving back."

Herdrich began her association career in 1994 and transitioned into the healthcare and medical association field in 2019. Since joining SCA, she has become deeply involved in initiatives supporting physician education, research grants, leadership development and endowment efforts.

"At Veritas, we often say that exceptional associations are built by exceptional people working behind the scenes, and Denise embodies that every day," said Sue O'Sullivan, Co-founder and CEO of Veritas Association Management. "She leads with integrity, compassion and a deep commitment to the organizations and members she serves. Denise has earned the trust and respect of everyone around her because she consistently puts the mission first. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized with this well-deserved honor."

The John Hinckley Outstanding Service Award honors non-physician professionals who have contributed to advancing cardiovascular anesthesiology through education, research or innovative work supporting the specialty.

About Veritas Association Management

Veritas Association Management is a healthcare-focused association management company dedicated to advancing medical societies and professional organizations through strategic leadership, operational excellence and mission-driven support. The Veritas team partners with associations to strengthen governance, enhance member engagement, elevate educational programming and support initiatives that ultimately improve healthcare outcomes.





Veritas Association Management employee Denise Herdrich receives the John Hinckley Outstanding Service Award from the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists.



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The staff from Veritas Association Management celebrates Denise's award at the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists' Annual Meeting's "Boots & Bling" celebration.



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Source: Veritas Association Management