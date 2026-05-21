The science-led skincare company will host in-booth experiences showcasing its patented AVL SOM3 technology, offering product sampling and education, and introducing its new Fertility Clinic Skincare Program, a partnership designed to help fertility practices support women's holistic skin wellness before, during, and after treatment.

AV Laboratories, a science-led skincare company founded by pioneers in IVF solutions, regenerative medicine, and stem cell therapy, today announced it will exhibit at the 42nd Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, ESHRE 2026, taking place in London from 5 8 July 2026. The company will welcome clinicians, embryologists, fertility specialists, researchers, partners, and industry participants at Booth A22.

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AV Laboratories, Founded by Pioneers of IVF Solutions, to Launch Fertility Clinic Program Featuring Its Award-Winning Skincare at ESHRE 2026 in London

"ESHRE is deeply personal for us because this is the community that shaped our scientific foundation," said Ami Mezezi, CEO and Co-Founder of AV Laboratories. "Our work in IVF taught us how profoundly cellular health, precision, and care matter. With AV Laboratories, we are bringing that same philosophy into skincare, helping women feel supported through some of the most important and sensitive stages of their lives."

At ESHRE 2026, AV Laboratories will present its award-winning skincare portfolio and a new vision for women's skincare, one that connects reproductive science, cellular health, and skin longevity through a more holistic understanding of how skin's needs change over a lifetime. By returning to the IVF community, AV Laboratories aims to open a new conversation around how fertility and women's health providers can support not only clinical outcomes, but also the everyday confidence and wellbeing of the women they serve.

"We can't keep separating these experiences into different categories anymore. Women's health and skincare should be viewed as part of one connected journey," Jessica Martin, Director of Corporate Communication at AV Laboratories. "As a mom of two, I remember how important it was to feel confident in the products I used, especially while breastfeeding. During that stage of life, you think carefully about everything, what you eat, what you use, what touches your skin. We want to make at least one part of that journey feel simpler by creating skincare women can genuinely trust."

AV Laboratories' portfolio is powered by AVL SOM3, the brand's patented molecular skincare technology designed to deliver precision nourishment to skin and support the key building blocks associated with younger-looking skin: collagen, elastin, and NAD+. "At AV Laboratories, we don't formulate in isolation," said Sylwia Pawlaczyk, COO and Master Formulator at AV Laboratories. "I spend a lot of time thinking about how we build the company around real clinical needs, not assumptions." Dual-purpose formulations are designed for simple, effective routines, combining AVL SOM3 with clinical-grade actives that work with the skin to support hydration, barrier resilience, visible firmness, elasticity, radiance, and the appearance of smoother, healthier-looking skin.

"As both a dermatologist and a mother who had my two children through IVF, I understand firsthand how intentional women become about every choice during this journey," said Dr. Dendy Engelman, board-certified dermatologist and Scientific Advisory Board Member at AV Laboratories. "Patients are making deeply personal decisions about what they put in and on their bodies, and they deserve skincare that feels clear, considered, and grounded in real science. What excites me about AV Laboratories is that it brings together breakthrough science, elegant formulation, and a true understanding of women's needs, from IVF and motherhood to long-term skin longevity."

At Booth A22, AV Laboratories will offer an educational experience designed around the brand's journey from IVF science to molecular skincare, including:

Product sampling from the AV Laboratories skincare portfolio

from the AV Laboratories skincare portfolio Education on AVL SOM3 and its scientific foundation in IVF solutions

and its scientific foundation in IVF solutions Information on the brand's clinical testing, safety, transparency, and manufacturing excellence

A guided introduction to the brand's clinical skincare program for fertility and women's health practices

for fertility and women's health practices Conversations around how skincare can become part of a more holistic patient-support model

Meetings with the AV Laboratories leadership, including Sylwia Pawlaczyk, COO and Master Formulator, to discuss partnership opportunities, formulation questions, product launch strategy, and practical ways for clinics to introduce the skincare portfolio to their patients

AV Laboratories Fertility Clinic Skincare Program

For fertility practices, AV Laboratories' clinical program is designed to be simple to introduce and easy to communicate to patients. The program gives clinics a way to offer science-backed skincare education, trusted product recommendations, and supportive wellness resources for women who may be more conscious of what they use during fertility treatment, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and beyond.

"Through my work with fertility clinics, I see how much trust patients place in their care teams," said Nathalie Boonen, IVF and Medical Clinic Partnerships Expert

"Women going through fertility treatment want guidance they can deeply rely on, in every aspect of their care, including what they can use on their skin. A thoughtful, science-backed skincare program gives clinics a simple way to meet that need and elevate the patients' experience"

AV Laboratories invites ESHRE 2026 participants to visit Booth A22 to experience the brand's skincare portfolio, learn more about AVL SOM3, and explore partnership opportunities for fertility, women's health, and clinical wellness

To schedule a meeting with AV Laboratories during ESHRE 2026, participants are encouraged to contact the team in advance or visit Booth A22 during exhibition hours.

From pioneering IVF solutions to reimagining the appearance of skin aging

Before founding AV Laboratories, Ami and Monica Mezezi helped shape the IVF industry through their work at LifeGlobal. Founded by Monica, LifeGlobal pioneered single-step culture media for IVF, a breakthrough that contributed to changing the standard of care for fertility clinics around the world. LifeGlobal was acquired by CooperSurgical in 2018. Ami also co-founded EvolveGene, a genetic testing company focused on using molecular insights to support more informed, personalized health decisions, also acquired by CooperSurgical. In 2021, they founded CaseBioscience, a company developing technologies for regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy. At AV Laboratories, Ami and Monica draw on their deep experience in reproductive health, regenerative medicine, quality-controlled manufacturing, and cellular science to reimagine how we think about the appearance of skin aging.

About AV Laboratories

AV Laboratories is a science-led skincare company founded by pioneers in IVF solutions, biotechnology, molecular biology, stem cell research, and cellular science. The company develops advanced skincare solutions rooted in its patented AVL SOM3 technology, a molecular skincare complex inspired by decades of work in cellular nourishment, precision formulation, and women's health. AV Laboratories is dedicated to helping skin look and feel healthier for longer through science-backed, clinically validated, and responsibly formulated skincare.

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