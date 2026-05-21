Generous Family Partners with America250 to Inspire Gratitude and Patriotism with America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Generous Family, an initiative of the nonprofit, I Like Giving, dedicated to helping families raise generous children, today announced it is a supporting partner of America250, the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This collaboration will highlight Generous Family's newest book, America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip, as a resource to inspire gratitude, patriotism, and the celebration of American freedom in young readers.

America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip engages children and families in a journey of wonder and discovery through the United States. The story fosters appreciation for the nation's rich blessings, beloved freedoms, and the principles upon which it was founded. It is a reflection of Generous Family's mission to help families instill values of love, generosity, thankfulness, and service.

"We are thrilled to partner with America250 to bring America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip to a wider audience," said Brad Formsma, Founder & CEO. "America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip came from deep within my heart. It shares the power of teaching gratitude to our children while highlighting the freedoms we have been given."

Drew Formsma, Chief Marketing Officer states, "This kids book gives a glimpse of the freedoms we have and the beauty of our country. Sometimes it's easy to take that for granted, but there's a lot to be thankful for. Gratitude changes everything."

America250 will feature America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip as part of its broader efforts to engage Americans in the upcoming Semiquincentennial. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to educating and uniting citizens through programs that reflect on the nation's beauty, strengthen love of country, and encourage democratic ideals.

"As we approach our nation's 250th anniversary, it's essential to engage the next generation in understanding and appreciating the freedoms that define America," said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. "America's Grateful Stateful Road Trip makes learning about our country joyful, meaningful, and accessible for families - helping children feel gratitude for our nation's past with hope for its future."

The partnership between America250 and Generous Family brings the spirit of America's 250th anniversary into everyday family life through a message of gratitude. Together, we're helping children celebrate the freedoms and beauty of our nation while building habits of thankfulness. This collaboration turns a national milestone into a meaningful, family-centered experience that shapes the next generation.

About Generous Family

Generous Family is a nonprofit committed to creating life-changing resources that help parents raise children who embrace the powerful values of gratitude, kindness, and service. Through engaging books, values-based curriculum, and creative activities, Generous Family encourages the next generation to live generously, contribute positively to their communities, and impact the world around them. To find out more about Generous Family, please visit www.generousfamily.com

About America250

America250 is the national nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in celebrating and commemorating the Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It is spearheaded by the congressionally-appointed U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its sole-supporting nonprofit organization, America250.org, Inc., together known as America250. This multi-year effort kicked off with America's Invitation on July 4, 2023: a national public engagement campaign inviting all Americans to share their stories and their hopes and dreams for the future of this country. Leading up to July 4, 2026, America250 is working to provide opportunities for all Americans to pause and reflect on our nation's past, honor the contributions of all Americans, and look to the future we want to create for the next generation and beyond. To learn more, visit America250.org, and follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Amy Kemper

Director of Operations & Partnerships

281-814-4021

amy@generousfamily.com

SOURCE: Generous Family

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/generous-family-partners-with-america250-to-inspire-gratitude-an-1168571