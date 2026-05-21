Subaru of America: Subaru Raises $2.5M for Children Battling Critical Illnesses During 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Originally published by Make-A-Wish America

For the 15th consecutive year, Subaru of America selected Make-A-Wish as one of the four national charity beneficiaries of the 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event. Last year's event raised more than $2.5 million for the organization, for a total of more than $40 million since the partnership started, underscoring Subaru's ongoing commitment to bringing hope and joy to children when they need it most.

As part of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its retailers donated a minimum of $300 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. In addition to supporting the four national charity beneficiaries, Subaru retailers were able to select hometown charities in their communities for donation consideration. Across the country, Subaru retailers again chose to support Make-A-Wish chapters as their hometown charities, enabling customers to direct contributions toward helping fulfill wishes for children within their local communities.

"A wish delivers joy that can become a powerful turning point for a child facing a critical illness," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Through the Subaru Share the Love Event, the $2.5 million raised reflects a powerful community of WishMakers coming together to deliver hope, strength, and renewed possibility to children and families when they need it most."

This initiative underscores the strength of the collaboration between Subaru, its retailers, and Make-A-Wish, as well as their shared focus on delivering measurable community benefit. Through coordinated national efforts and localized retailer participation, the Subaru Share the Love Event continues to support Make-A-Wish's mission while engaging customers in giving back to causes that matter in their communities.

To learn more visit wish.org/Subaru.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 400,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Find more stories and multimedia from Subaru of America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-raises-2.5m-for-children-battling-critical-illnesses-during-202-1169153