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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 15:50 Uhr
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Riders Plus Insurance Named 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Home & Auto Insurance in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Riders Plus Insurance has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Insurance - Home and Auto category for Toronto Central, further strengthening the company's position as one of Ontario's most recognized and trusted insurance brokerages.

The award reflects Riders Plus Insurance's reputation for delivering expert advice, personalized insurance solutions, and an exceptional client experience across motorcycle, home, and auto insurance.

Known as one of Canada's most established and respected names in motorcycle insurance, Riders Plus has evolved into a high-performance, full-service brokerage trusted by riders, homeowners, drivers, and families across Ontario. The company's continued growth has been fueled by a relentless focus on expertise, customer care, innovation, and building long-term client relationships.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible trust our customers place in us every day and the dedication of our entire team," said John Czerwinski, CEO, Riders Plus Insurance. "We have built our company around providing real expertise, personalized advice, and an experience that makes clients feel confident they are properly protected. Winning this award again reinforces our commitment to continuing to raise the bar in the insurance industry."

What differentiates Riders Plus is its specialized knowledge, highly experienced team, and ability to deliver tailored insurance solutions rather than one-size-fits-all coverage. Clients benefit from access to a wide range of insurance markets, competitive pricing, and guidance from professionals who understand the unique needs of riders and homeowners alike.

The company has also earned widespread recognition for its customer experience, with more than 10,000 five-star Google reviews and multiple industry and consumer awards recognizing both service excellence and workplace culture.

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through independent market research that evaluates brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. Being selected as the 2026 winner highlights Riders Plus Insurance's continued leadership within the insurance industry and its reputation for delivering trusted advice and outstanding service.

For more information about Riders Plus Insurance, visit RidersPlus.com.

About Riders Plus Insurance

Riders Plus Insurance is an Ontario-based insurance brokerage specializing in motorcycle, home, and auto insurance. Recognized for its expertise, personalized service, and award-winning customer experience, the company provides tailored insurance solutions designed to help clients protect what matters most.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process makes sure that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/riders-plus-insurance-named-2026-consumer-choice-award-winner-fo-1169161

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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