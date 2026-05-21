First-time buyers £64,000 better off buying than renting over five years, new Tembo Index reveals

Tembo launches first-ever First-Time Buyer Index, tracking how accessible the property ladder is across the UK

Key findings from Q1 2026 include:

First-time buyers are £64,000 better off after five years on average

The average deposit (£42,324) is higher than a full year's take-home pay (£39,668)

Monthly repayments have fallen by £163 year-on-year

Many buyers need to borrow up to 9 - 10x income to get on the housing ladder, far above typical lending multiples

Regional divide is stark: Glasgow ranks as the best city for first-time buyers, while London remains the least affordable

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time buyers are significantly better off buying than renting over the long term, despite ongoing affordability pressures, according to the first-ever Tembo First-Time Buyer Index, launched today by award-winning mortgage and savings platform, Tembo.

The new quarterly index, which analyses proprietary Tembo data alongside official figures, reveals that first-time buyers are on average £7,600 better off after one year and £64,000 better off after five years compared to those who continue renting and invest their deposit elsewhere.

However, the findings also highlight the scale of the challenge facing today's buyers, with rising deposits, stretched borrowing and sharp regional inequalities continuing to hold many back.

A new barometer for first-time buyers

The Tembo First-Time Buyer Index is the first of its kind from the company and will be published quarterly, providing a regular snapshot of how accessible the housing market is for new buyers.

Each edition will include an overall 'attractiveness score' designed to track whether conditions are improving or worsening for first-time buyers over time. The score for Q1 2026 is 637, indicating very high - broad accessibility

Bandings for score



Score Attractiveness band Interpretation 0-400 Very Low Homeownership largely inaccessible 401-500 Low Significant barriers to entry 501-600 Moderate Possible, but requires trade-offs 601-700 High Conditions becoming more favourable 701-800 Very High Broad accessibility 800+ Exceptional Very supportive conditions

The index combines data on affordability, deposits, borrowing power, mortgage costs and regional housing trends, drawing primarily on proprietary data from Tembo's customer base, alongside sources such as the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Affordability improving - but barriers remain

Despite stagnant incomes, falling mortgage rates have improved affordability in the short term. The average first-time buyer mortgage rate dropped to 4.48%, its lowest level in more than two years, reducing monthly repayments and bringing housing costs below 30% of income for the third consecutive quarter.

However, upfront costs remain a major obstacle. Saving for a typical deposit now takes over a decade for many buyers, assuming modest saving rates.

At the same time, most buyers are entering the market with existing debt, with 80% carrying an average balance of £9,277 in loans prior to purchase.

Glasgow leads, London lags

The index reveals significant regional variation in outcomes for first-time buyers.

Glasgow ranks as the most attractive city, combining lower borrowing requirements with strong house price growth

Buyers in Glasgow would be £122,872 better off over five years compared to renting

London ranks last, with rent consuming over half of income (51%) and loan-to-income ratios reaching 8.3

While more affordable cities such as Hull, Derby and Stoke offer lower barriers to entry, higher-growth cities like Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh continue to attract buyers despite greater financial pressure.

"Time in the market matters more than timing it"

Richard Dana, CEO of Tembo, said:

"First-time buyers are facing one of the toughest markets in decades, with higher deposits, rising living costs and stretched borrowing requirements. But what this data shows clearly is that, over time, buying still significantly outperforms renting for most people. Trying to time the market perfectly is incredibly difficult. What matters more is getting on the ladder when you can and staying there. With this new index, we want to give would-be first time buyers clearer, data-driven insights to help them understand their options and make more confident decisions."

Notes to editors:

The Tembo First-Time Buyer Index will be published quarterly (four times per year)

The Q1 2026 overall attractiveness score is TBC

Analysis is based primarily on proprietary data from Tembo, alongside publicly available datasets including the Office for National Statistics

Rent vs buy calculations compare housing costs, mortgage interest, house price movements and investment returns over one- and five-year periods

Media Contact:

Hannah Williams

hannah@hannahwilliamspr.com

The Tembo First-Time Buyer Index can also be viewed here.

About Tembo

Tembo is an award-winning digital savings and mortgage platform - offering a range of products to help customers find the best way to buy or refinance their home. Tembo combines technology and exceptional customer service to help consumers save for and buy their first home sooner. The brainchild of finance and technology expert Richard Dana, Tembo is backed with investment from Aviva. The Tembo Lifetime ISA was awarded "Best Lifetime ISA" at the Good Money Guide Awards 2023 and "Best Experience Design" at the 11:FS Awards 2023 and voted the UK's Best Mortgage Broker by its customers at the British Bank Awards four years running (2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025).

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