Acceleron Bank, in formation: Acceleron and BCUS, Inc., a member of the Banking Circle Group, Enter Strategic Partnership to Modernize International Wires for Community Banks, Featuring Inbound Payments

The Integration Expedites Inbound Wire Processing and Reduces Manual Entry for Banking Operations Teams

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VT / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Acceleron, a software platform that helps community banks and credit unions automate international wire transfers and bring foreign exchange (FX) capabilities in-house, today announced a strategic partnership with BCUS, Inc., doing business as Banking Circle US in Connecticut (BCUS), to simplify international wire processing for U.S. community financial institutions.[1]

The partnership integrates Acceleron's international wire transfer automation system with BCUS's next-generation payments infrastructure, enabling community banks to receive and process international payments more efficiently. BCUS will also participate in Acceleron's FX marketplace as a real-time price provider, expanding execution options for international wire transactions.

Inbound international wires have long been one of the most operationally complex payment types for community banks. Payments often arrive after passing through multiple intermediaries, with incomplete or fragmented data that requires manual investigation before funds can be released. This process can delay settlement, increase operational costs, and frustrate both bank staff and commercial clients.

"Inbound international wires are one of the most painful processes for bank operations teams," said Damon Magnuski, CEO of Acceleron. "This partnership replaces phone calls, manual research, and rekeying with a clean, automated workflow where the data arrives complete and ready to process."

Through the integrated solution, inbound payments can be processed utilizing the local clearing rails of Banking Circle Group. Transactions that do not include required data are rejected upstream, reducing exceptions and follow-up. Payment information is delivered to community banks through secure API or file-based connections, allowing transactions to flow directly into existing bank systems.

The solution is designed primarily for commercial and small business use cases, including exporters and companies that rely on timely inbound payments to manage cash flow and operations. By improving data quality and reducing friction, the partnership can shorten settlement timelines from several days to as little as same day or next day, depending on corridor and cutoff times.

"Banking Circle was built to support modern, data-rich payment flows," said Darsh Mariyappa, Executive Director, Head of FX & International Payment Solutions at BCUS. "Partnering with Acceleron allows us to extend that infrastructure to U.S. community banks in a way that fits seamlessly into their existing systems."

For community banks that have historically limited or avoided inbound international wires due to operational burden, the partnership creates an opportunity to offer the service compliantly while keeping client activity in house. Institutions can improve service to commercial customers while generating fee and FX-related revenue without adding manual processes or staff.

In addition to inbound wire processing, BCUS's participation as a real-time FX price provider in Acceleron's FX marketplace enhances pricing and execution flexibility for outbound and conversion transactions, all within a single integrated workflow.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a modern correspondent banking platform that empowers community banks and credit unions to automate international wire transfers, capture non-interest income, and compete more effectively with big banks. With a foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion engine, Acceleron's API-first infrastructure helps institutions turn cross-border payment flows into efficient, revenue-generating opportunities. Serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than $1 billion in international payments annually, our correspondent banking services and international payment automation solutions are pre-integrated seamlessly with Fiserv Payments Exchange, Braid, Aptys, and other leading payments platforms. For more information visit www.acceleronbank.com.

About BCUS

BCUS, as a Connecticut-chartered bank, provides payment services including domestic and cross-border payments, foreign exchange, and customer accounts for payments. Built on next-generation payments infrastructure, BCUS helps banks, non-bank financial institutions, payment service providers, marketplaces, and corporates move funds more efficiently by addressing the limitations of legacy systems, slow settlement cycles, and manual processing. Its technology-driven approach enables faster execution, improved data integrity, and more transparent payment flows across global corridors. For more information visit https://bcusinc.com/

[1] Customer accounts with BCUS are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or any successor agency. BCUS does not provide deposit accounts or general banking services to consumers.

Media Contacts:

Daisy Lin

daisy@acceleronbank.com

SOURCE: Acceleron Bank, in formation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/acceleron-and-bcus-inc.-a-member-of-the-banking-circle-group-enter-s-1167270