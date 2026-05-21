Consero Global Partners with Maxio to Connect Billing, Revenue Recognition, and Finance Operations for SaaS and AI Companies

Partnership combines Maxio's billing and revenue platform with Consero's operating model to help SaaS and AI companies scale.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consero Global, the pioneer of Finance as a Service (FaaS) , announced a strategic partnership with Maxio, the billing and financial operations platform built for B2B SaaS and AI companies.

Through the partnership, Consero clients will gain access to Maxio's subscription billing, usage-based billing, revenue recognition, investor-grade metrics, and reporting, delivered within the FaaS operating model.

The partnership addresses familiar challenges for investor-backed SaaS and AI companies.

Billing and finance processes often become disconnected as pricing models, contracts, usage, renewals, and revenue recognition grow more complex, requiring manual reconciliation that slows reporting cycles and undermines data integrity. As operational fragmentation increases, the metrics and reporting that boards and investors require take longer to produce and become more difficult to trust.

Maxio resolves that operational fragmentation with a single platform to manage subscription billing, revenue recognition, AR reporting, and investor-grade metrics. Consero delivers the implementation, close execution, controls, reporting, and CFO advisory support around it. Together, they give SaaS and AI companies a finance function built to scale.

"The goal is to connect billing, revenue recognition, close, reporting, and CFO decision-making into one operating model that our clients can trust as they scale," said Hemang Bhatt, Consero's Executive Vice President and Head of Product Modernization. "Consero is proud to announce that Maxio is a recommended AR platform. Consero orchestrates the finance function around AI-Enabled and AI-Native ecosystem."

The Maxio partnership expands Consero's curated technology ecosystem for software, SaaS, and AI companies and strengthens its ability to deliver connected finance operations across billing, revenue recognition, general ledger, AP automation, reporting, and advisory support.

"Finance teams at SaaS and AI companies are managing more billing complexity than ever, and the gap between what their systems produce and what boards actually need keeps widening," said Jon Cochrane, GM of Payments & Partnerships at Maxio. "Partnering with Consero closes that gap. Maxio brings the billing and revenue infrastructure, and Consero wraps a full finance function around it, giving companies a connected operating model that takes them from contract to close to board-ready reporting without the manual overhead that typically slows them down."

About Consero Global

Consero Global combines purpose-built technology, optimized processes, and expert talent to modernize finance functions for growth-stage and investor-backed companies and nonprofits. Consero's fully managed solutions, scalable resources, and strategic finance expertise help clients close books faster, gain real-time insights, and thrive in moments of critical growth. Learn more at https://conseroglobal.com/

Media Inquiries

Bridget Howard, VP of Marketing

bridget@conseroglobal.com

About Maxio

Maxio is the billing and financial reporting platform trusted by over 2,000 SaaS, AI and subscription businesses worldwide. With $18B+ in billings under management, Maxio empowers finance teams to scale recurring revenue, automate quote-to-cash and deliver the insights needed to grow confidently. Learn more at maxio.com.

SOURCE: Consero

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consero-global-partners-with-maxio-to-connect-billing-revenue-re-1168672