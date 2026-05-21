Remergify, Inc.: Remergify and Ready Set Fund Grow Partner to Initiate National Municipal Tour Deploying High-Density AI Micro-Datacenters and E-Learning Hubs

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Remergify, a leader in executing advanced geographic capital deployment strategies, alongside Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG), a pioneer in verticalizing high-density edge infrastructure, today jointly announced a high-level national initiative to engage municipal economic development departments across America. The collaboration is designed to forge public-private partnerships that pre-align city resources with a new "OZ 2.0" deployment model-integrating physical computing infrastructure with localized workforce readiness before capital is raised.

As part of this rollout, the partners are deploying a specialized Learning Management System (LMS) powered by Canvas by Instructure. The platform is built to teach local small business owners and the emerging workforce how to transition from traditional operations into "funding-ready," technology-driven enterprises capable of attracting institutional capital.

Why Micro-Datacenters Belong in Opportunity Zones Traditional AI infrastructure relies on massive, remote data centers that isolate computing power from the communities that need economic mobility. Remergify and RSFG are completely flipping this dynamic by placing "FishBowl" micro-datacenters directly within urban Targeted Urban Areas (TUAs).



By establishing a 1,600-amp "Power Moat" at these properties, the initiative secures the hyper-scarce power grid capacity required to run advanced AI workloads locally. Connecting these localized nodes via a private, ultra-secure Metro Ethernet network allows participating cities to build a unified, low-latency "Regional Data Highway". This architecture effectively transforms underserved zones from passive technology consumers into self-sustaining

sovereign AI hubs.

Empowering the Next-Generation AI Workforce The intersection of local micro-datacenters

and the RSFG e-learning system creates a powerful engine for teaching, learning, and

hands-on technical skill-building:

Direct Access to Raw Compute: Local students, creators, and entrepreneurs can run high-density AI workloads and train models on adjacent, physical GPU infrastructure rather than relying on expensive, distant cloud architectures.

High-Demand Technical Skills: The upcoming workforce gains direct exposure to cutting-edge edge computing disciplines, including liquid-cooling technology, high-density power distribution, and private Layer 2 network management.

QOZB Synergy & Workforce Innovation: By housing these tech-incubator ecosystems inside a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business (QOZB) framework, the partnership unlocks the full potential of the original Opportunity Zone incentive. While the first generation of zones established the foundation, this initiative uses AI as a catalyst for success-directly connecting advanced computing infrastructure to sustainable local job pipelines and measurable community growth.

Turning Policy into Performance Through City Partnerships In accordance with the "OZ 2.0" Playbook, capital does not chase maps; it chases clear, investable narratives and localized readiness. By meeting early with city mayors, planners, and Economic Development Corporations (EDCs), Remergify and RSFG are working to pre-align local zoning, permitting timelines, and municipal incentives before capital is raised and deployed.

"Most small businesses and local development projects start in the wrong order, burning massive time and capital on legal structures before validating the deal's infrastructure reality," said Alfred Farrington II, Chief Innovation and Implementation Officer of Remergify and Co-Founder of RSFG. "By partnering directly with participating cities, we are delivering a turnkey 'Readiness Tool'. We provide the physical power moat, the private fiber connection, and the educational infrastructure so that local communities can immediately capture the wealth of the AI era."

About Remergify

Remergify, co-founded by Stuart Fine (CEO) and Alfred Farrington II (Chief Innovation and Implementation Officer), specializes in the execution of "OZ 2.0" strategies. The firm bridges the gap between local talent, civic municipalities, and institutional capital by anchoring high-growth operating businesses within high-value real estate assets.

About Ready Set Fund Grow (RSFG)

Ready Set Fund Grow is a technology infrastructure and capital allocation firm dedicated to verticalizing AI infrastructure and EV logistics within Targeted Urban Areas (TUAs). Through its proprietary "Power Moat" and Metro Ethernet hub-and-spoke models, RSFG creates high-performance, tokenized Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) that drive sustainable economic mobility and sovereign AI capabilities across the United States.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

Remergify

info@readysetfundgrow.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-and-ready-set-fund-grow-rsfg-partner-to-initiate-national-municipal-1169146