Matt's Home Services Recognized for Reliable, Full-Service Property Maintenance with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Matt's Home Services has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Pressure Washing category for Vancouver. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to quality service, customer satisfaction, and dependable property maintenance solutions.

Matt's Home Services is a community-focused provider specializing in a wide range of residential, commercial, and strata maintenance services across Vancouver. Founded with a vision of combining European craftsmanship with Canadian values, the company has built a reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality results.

"At Matt's Home Services, our goal is to provide reliable service that homeowners and businesses can count on year-round," said the Matt's Home Services team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality, transparency, and customer care."

In addition to pressure washing, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including roof cleaning, window washing, gutter cleaning, snow removal, and seasonal décor installations. This full-service approach allows clients to rely on a single provider for ongoing property maintenance needs.

What sets Matt's Home Services apart is its emphasis on transparency and tailored service. With clear pricing and customized service packages, clients benefit from solutions designed to meet their specific requirements while maintaining consistency and efficiency.

The company's focus on reliability and attention to detail ensures that every project is completed to a high standard. By combining skilled workmanship with a customer-first approach, Matt's Home Services continues to build strong, long-term relationships within the Vancouver community.

Serving residential, commercial, and strata clients, Matt's Home Services has become a trusted choice for property maintenance across the region. Its commitment to delivering exceptional value and care has contributed to its continued growth and recognition.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Matt's Home Services' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its dedication to providing high-quality, dependable service.

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About Matt's Home Services

Matt's Home Services is a Vancouver-based property maintenance company offering pressure washing, roof cleaning, window washing, gutter cleaning, snow removal, and seasonal services. Serving residential, commercial, and strata clients, the company is known for its reliability, transparent pricing, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/matts-home-services-recognized-for-reliable-full-service-propert-1169164