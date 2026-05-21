Westgroup Financial Management Inc. Recognized for Integrated Financial Planning and Wealth Management with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Surrey

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Westgroup Financial Management Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Financial Planning category. This recognition reflects the firm's commitment to delivering comprehensive, client-focused financial strategies and long-term wealth solutions.

Westgroup Financial Management Inc. is a leading wealth management firm based in South Surrey, serving individuals, families, and businesses across every Province in Canada. With expertise spanning financial planning, tax strategies, estate planning, and integrated mortgage solutions, the firm provides a holistic approach to managing and growing wealth.

"At Westgroup, our focus is on helping clients make confident, informed financial decisions at every stage of life," said the Westgroup Financial Management Inc. team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing thoughtful, integrated advice that supports long-term financial security."

What sets Westgroup apart is its ability to align multiple areas of financial planning into a cohesive strategy. By integrating tax, estate, and mortgage considerations, the firm helps clients build and protect wealth while navigating complex financial landscapes with clarity.

The firm's experienced advisory team works closely with clients to develop personalized plans tailored to their unique goals and circumstances. This relationship-driven approach ensures that each client receives guidance that is both strategic and practical.

Serving clients across Surrey and across Canada, Westgroup Financial Management Inc. continues to be a trusted partner for those seeking comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services. Its focus on expertise, transparency, and long-term value has contributed to its strong reputation within the industry.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Westgroup Financial Management Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in financial planning and its ongoing dedication to client success.

For more information, visit www.westgroupfinancial.com or CLICK HERE.

About Westgroup Financial Management Inc.

Westgroup Financial Management Inc. is a wealth management firm providing financial, tax, estate, and mortgage planning services. With a focus on integrated strategies and personalized advice, the firm servicing clients across Canada build, protect, and transition wealth with confidence.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/westgroup-financial-management-inc.-recognized-for-integrated-fi-1169162