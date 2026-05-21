Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - As demand for radiotheranostics continues to grow exponentially, TMC Group, a Canadian manufacturer of high-purity enriched stable isotopes, is commissioning new production lines this year. This will add 50 percent more capacity to help ensure reliable supply for radiopharmaceutical research, clinical development, and future commercialization.

TMC Group will be exhibiting at the 2026 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, May 30-June 2 in Los Angeles, connecting with nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical leaders focused on scaling next-generation diagnostics and targeted therapies.

For more than two decades, TMC Group has been producing enriched stable isotopes with demonstrated isotopic and chemical purity for customers worldwide. Today, the company operates a 30,000+ square-foot isotope production facility in North Vancouver, with integrated enrichment, quality control, and analytical capabilities designed to support stable-isotope reproducibility, traceability, and regulatory pathways.

"As programs scale, supply becomes as critical as the science itself," said Brian Webster, founder and CEO of TMC Group. "We're commissioning new production lines now to ensure we are ready to support customers, as their programs move from early research through Phase II and III trials and toward commercialization, without disruption."

Scaling supply for established and emerging isotopes

TMC Group is currently manufacturing Ytterbium-176 (Yb-176), Gallium-69 (Ga-69), and Gadolinium-160 (Gd-160) at high isotopic purity, responding to growing global demand across diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

In 2025, the company produced more than two kilograms of elemental Yb-176 at isotopic purity exceeding 99.7%, using an enrichment method designed to scale with larger clinical cohorts and commercial timelines. In 2026, Yb-176 production volumes remain steady, while TMC Group has also produced almost one kilogram of elemental Ga-69 to date, at 99.7% purity.

At the same time, the company is expanding production of Gd-160 in response to growing customer interest in Terbium-161 (Tb-161), an emerging medical radioisotope under active investigation for precision cancer treatments. As a critical precursor for Tb-161, reliable access to high-purity Gd-160 has become an increasingly important upstream consideration for developers planning future programs.

"Our job is to make sure the foundational materials are there - at the right purity and at meaningful scale," said Webster. "Reliability isn't aspirational for us; it's operational. That reliability is what helps turn promising science into real-world impact for patients."

At SNMMI 2026, TMC Group will share more about its expanded capacity, current production capabilities, and approach to supporting customers as radiotheranostics programs advance from research into routine clinical use. Learn more at tmc-group.ca/snmmi26 and visit TMC Group onsite in booth #529.

TMC Group will also participate in the Canadian Radiotheranostics Leaders' Summit, May 26-27 in Toronto, ahead of SNMMI 2026.

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About TMC Group

TMC Group manufactures non-radioactive, high-purity stable isotopes for a global customer base. Our products have demonstrated isotopic purity reaching up to 99.9% and are predominately used in medical radioisotope production where product purity is critical. Since 2004, we've sold and shipped more than 13 kilograms of product, including Ytterbium-176, Gallium-69, and Gadolinium-160. We adapt and adjust our proprietary manufacturing technologies, custom equipment, and specialized processes to produce the specialized stable isotopes customers require. For more information, visit tmc-group.ca.

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Source: TMC Group