Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Prometric, a global leader in technology-enabled testing and assessment services, today announced the appointment of Jill Murphy and Randy Bishop as Special Advisors supporting the company's global security strategy and continued efforts to protect the integrity of high-stakes testing programs.

Murphy and Bishop bring decades of experience in cybersecurity, counterintelligence, criminal investigations, insider-threat mitigation, and critical infrastructure protection. Their combined expertise enhances Prometric's ability to help clients anticipate advanced threats, protect sensitive exam content and candidate data, and make informed, risk-based decisions in an increasingly complex security environment.

"Security is central to the trust our clients place in Prometric and to the value of the credentials they deliver," said Michael Redding, Chief Information Security Officer at Prometric. "As threat actors become more sophisticated, our security strategy must continue to evolve. Jill and Randy bring the kind of intelligence-driven, investigative expertise that helps us better understand emerging risks, reinforce our security posture, and support clients with clear, actionable guidance."

Jill Murphy is a senior U.S. national security executive with more than 20 years of experience leading cybersecurity, counterintelligence, and investigative operations across the FBI, CIA, and the White House National Security Council. Her career has focused on protecting sensitive information, technology, and critical systems from nation-state and sophisticated criminal threats. She has held executive leadership roles spanning operational cyber investigations, strategic counterintelligence, and whole-of-government incident response, including service as Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division and Chief of the CIA's Counterespionage Department. She also served on the White House National Security Council as Director of Counterintelligence, where she led the U.S. government's counterintelligence response to the 2015 Office of Personnel Management personnel records breach.

Randy Bishop is a nationally recognized cybersecurity and counterintelligence leader with more than 30 years of experience across the U.S. Air Force, federal government, national laboratories, and the private sector. His career bridges hands-on investigative operations with enterprise-level cybersecurity program leadership and strategic advisory services. He began his career as a Special Agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and later held senior leadership and advisory roles supporting the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, and Intelligence Community on mission risk, cybersecurity strategy, and the protection of sensitive technologies. He also served as Special Agent in Charge for Technology Crimes at the Department of Energy Office of Inspector General and as a Senior National Security Advisor at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Together, Murphy and Bishop will support Prometric's continued investment in advanced exam security by providing strategic insights into evolving cyber, counterintelligence, fraud, and insider threat trends. Their experience protecting sensitive technologies, supply chains, critical infrastructure, and high-value data will help advance Prometric's security controls, monitoring capabilities, investigative methodologies, and client advisory services.

"At Prometric, trust is not simply a promise we make to clients. It is something we work to protect every day through our people, processes, technology, and security expertise," said Stuart Udell, Chief Executive Officer at Prometric. "The appointments of Jill and Randy reflect our continued commitment to leading the market in secure, defensible assessment and helping clients protect the integrity of their programs in a rapidly changing world."

Prometric delivers secure assessment services for clients across credentialing, licensure, certification, education, government, and workforce markets. The addition of Murphy and Bishop reinforces Prometric's broader approach to exam security: combining advanced technology, rigorous operational protocols, intelligence-informed risk awareness, and expert human oversight to protect exam content, candidate data, and the value of credentials.

About Prometric

Prometric is more than just a testing organization-we are a partner in your success, building the workforce of tomorrow across all industries and professions. As a global leader in credentialing and skills development, we change lives to create a better world with more than 30 years of assessment expertise, innovation, and best-in-class solutions.

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Source: Prometric