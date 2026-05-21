Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS), We are a project development and mineral exploration company advancing critical and precious mineral projects in Canada and Australia, including the world class Lac Carheil Graphite Project in Quebec, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Metals Australia Limited's management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

About Metals Australia Limited

Our project pipeline spans advanced and earlier-stage critical and precious mineral assets across Canada and Australia.•Lac Carheil Graphite Project, Quebec: positioned to become Canada's next fully integrated graphite transformation project.•Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Project, Western Australia: a high-grade, drill-tested discovery located on granted mining leases, alongside a shallow Zinc-Copper-Silver JORC-compliant Mineral Resource.•James Bay Gold Projects, Quebec: earlier-stage opportunities with multiple gold corridors identified across extensive tenements.•Northern Territory Copper Prospects, Australia: emerging copper targets currently being tested.

The EVENT is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, governments and innovators, fostering discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the opportunities that await us at this esteemed gathering.

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026 THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026 THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event-Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative.

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

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Source: VID Media