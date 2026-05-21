Research from Indiana University suggests that concerns over the impact of solar development on US agricultural production are largely exaggerated, with prices for maize, soybeans and wheat expected to increase by less than 5.6% if the build out of utility-scale solar on cropland is consistent with historical patterns.Expanding utility-scale solar in the United States is unlikely to compromise food security, according to new research. Researchers Jerome Dumortier and Rafael M. Almeida, from Indiana University, used a county-level agricultural model to explore how replacing cropland with utility-scale ...

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