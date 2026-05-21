Data Center Cable Market worth $18.81 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the data center cable market is projected to reach USD 18.81 billion by 2032 from USD 12.24 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 260 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Data Center Cable Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Data Center Cable Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 12.24 billion

USD 12.24 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 18.81 billion

USD 18.81 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 7.4%

Data Center Cable Market Trends & Insights:

Data center cables are high-performance connectivity solutions used to enable reliable, high-speed data transmission and communication within and between data center facilities. These cables support the transfer of large volumes of data across critical network infrastructure, connecting servers, storage systems, switches, routers, and other networking equipment while ensuring low latency, high bandwidth, and operational efficiency. Data center cable solutions include both fiber optic and copper cables, designed to support evolving requirements for cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Unlike conventional networking cables, data center cables are engineered for high-density deployments, superior signal integrity, scalability, and energy-efficient operation within complex IT environments. Data center cabling systems incorporate a wide range of technologies such as single-mode and multimode fiber optics, direct-attach copper (DAC) cables, active optical cables (AOCs), structured cabling systems, and high-speed interconnect solutions, often integrated with advanced cable management and intelligent infrastructure platforms. These solutions are extensively used across hyperscale, colocation, enterprise, and edge data centers for network connectivity, storage area networking (SAN), and high-speed interconnect applications.

By Cable Type, Optical fiber cables held the largest share of 71.8% of the data center cable market in 2025.

By Data Center Type, Hyperscale data centers accounted for the largest market share of 40.3% in 2025.

By Technology, Passive cables held the largest market share of 71.7% in 2025.

By Application, Rack-to-rack applications held the largest share of 39.7% of the data center cable market in 2025.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the data center cable market during the forecast period.

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Market growth in the data center cable market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, low-latency data transmission, and scalable network infrastructure across hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The rapid expansion of cloud computing, AI workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), and digital transformation initiatives is accelerating the adoption of advanced optical fiber and high-speed copper cabling solutions worldwide.

Based on technology, active cables to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Active cables are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the data center cable market during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency, and power-efficient connectivity solutions across hyperscale and AI-driven data centers. Growing adoption of 400G, 800G, and future 1.6T networking architectures is accelerating the deployment of active optical cables (AOCs) and active copper cables that offer superior signal integrity and longer transmission distances compared to passive cables. The rapid expansion of AI workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), and GPU clusters is further driving demand for advanced active interconnect solutions. Additionally, active cables help reduce signal loss, improve bandwidth performance, and efficiently support high-density data center environments.

Based on data center type, the hyperscale data center segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Hyperscale data centers are expected to hold the largest market share in the data center cable market during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of cloud computing, AI workloads, hyperscale storage, and high-performance computing infrastructure globally. Major cloud service providers and hyperscalers are investing heavily in large-scale facilities that require extensive optical fiber and high-speed copper cabling for server-to-server, rack-to-rack, and interconnect applications. The increasing deployment of AI GPU clusters, rising data traffic, growing digital transformation initiatives, and the expansion of colocation and cloud ecosystems are further driving demand for advanced cabling infrastructure in hyperscale data centers.

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Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the data center cable industry during the forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers, rising cloud computing adoption, and strong digital transformation initiatives across China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Southeast Asia. Rising internet penetration, growing AI and high-performance computing workloads, and increasing investments by hyperscalers and colocation providers are significantly driving demand for advanced optical fiber and high-speed copper cabling infrastructure. Additionally, rapid 5G deployment, expansion of edge data centers, and supportive government initiatives for digital economy development are accelerating market growth.

The report profiles key players in data center cable companies such as Corning Incorporated (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Nexans (France), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Prysmian Group (Italy), Furukawa Electric (Japan), Sumitomo Electric (Japan), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), and LAPP (Germany). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

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