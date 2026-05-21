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WKN: TUAG50 | ISIN: DE000TUAG505 | Ticker-Symbol: TUI1
Xetra
21.05.26 | 17:23
6,530 Euro
-0,09 % -0,006
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4846,50217:39
0,0000,00017:39
PR Newswire
21.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
330 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Omio expands white-label network with new TUI partnership

Omio partners with TUI to unlock global inventory

BERLIN, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Omio, the leading multimodal travel booking platform, today announces a new partnership with TUI Group, one of the world's leading leisure tourism companies. Live from April 2026, the collaboration gives TUI's users access to Omio's global ground transportation inventory.

Through the partnership, travellers booking with TUI can now search for and book trains, buses, and ferries as a post-booking ancillary. The integration enables end-to-end holiday planning within the TUI ecosystem.

TUI joins a growing roster of heavyweight travel companies using Omio's technology to power their mobility offerings, as brands turn to ground transportation to diversify their revenue streams and reduce business risk.

With long-haul flight demand facing persistent headwinds and generative artificial intelligence reshaping the traditional accommodation sector, ground transport represents one of the remaining areas where travel companies can offer hard-to-replicate inventory and unlock new ancillary opportunities in an increasingly competitive market.

Omio emerges as travel technology powerhouse

The TUI agreement marks another milestone in the expansion of Omio's B2B division, which provides the technical infrastructure for brands looking to offer door-to-door travel without building complex systems from scratch.

Through its API and white-label products, Omio allows partners to plug directly into a network of more than 3,000 operators across trains, buses, flights and ferries. The platform handles the heavy lifting of localised payments, ticketing management, and multi-language support while keeping the experience entirely under the partner's brand.

The company's unrivalled inventory and technology is already used by global platforms and leading travel brands, including Uber, Kayak, Google, Iryo Conecta, LNER, and easyGroup.

Enabling fully connected leisure journeys for TUI customers

For TUI, adding multimodal ground and ferry options represents a natural next step, as the organisation continues to evolve its digital travel ecosystem. Traditionally, integrating rail, bus, and ferry content required complex technical builds, fragmented supplier relationships, and significant operational overhead. By partnering with Omio, TUI can rapidly expand its mobility offering through a single white-label integration, unlocking incremental ancillary revenue and enhancing the customer journey without heavy internal development.

For travellers, the benefits are clear. Instead of booking flights in one place and ground transport elsewhere, they can organise their entire journey within the TUI ecosystem and enjoy a seamless experience.

Jean-Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio, said:

"Passengers today expect connected journeys from door to door, across every transport mode and market. Our technology provides the essential infrastructure for global leaders to scale these mobility offerings and build more resilient, diversified business models. Our latest partnership with TUI, one of the world's largest and most established tourism groups, underscores the strength and value of our infrastructure and Omio's position as a leading technology layer for the transport sector."

Gunther Batsleer, Director Ancillaries for TUI Group, said:

"Integrating the Omio portfolio into our post-booking app environment is an important step in delivering on our strategy, giving customers access to a convenient range of services. It supports our ambition to offer a seamless end-to-end travel experience while continuing to unlock value across the TUI customer journey."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omio-expands-white-label-network-with-new-tui-partnership-302779064.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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