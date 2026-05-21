Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an eye-opening conversation with Sophia Kursawe, Senior Investor Relations Manager at Knorr-Bremse AG (the correct spelling of the company featured in this interview). We often take safe transport for granted - until brakes fail, doors jam, or supply chains break. Knorr-Bremse is the global market and innovation leader for braking systems and other safety-critical components in rail and commercial vehicles. In this episode, you'll learn why the company's excellence is sometimes underestimated, how they navigated a brutal truck cycle while keeping double-digit margins, and why high aftermarket share and local production make them resilient against geopolitical shocks. Sophia also shares where rail growth is strongest (Europe, China, India), how platform strategies deepen OEM relationships, and what investors can expect from new mid-term targets coming in July. If you care about mobility, industrial resilience, or hidden champions, this is a must-watch.