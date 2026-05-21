Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem Tungsten-Schock: Startet hier jetzt die nächste große US-Critical-Minerals-Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 16:14 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AutoShow Winnipeg Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Truck Sales and Leasing in the Pre-owned Automobile Dealers Category in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / AutoShow Winnipeg has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Truck Sales & Leasing in the Pre-Owned Automobile Dealers category for Winnipeg. This recognition highlights the dealership's strong reputation for quality inventory, industry expertise, and a reliable, customer-focused buying experience.

AutoShow Winnipeg is a trusted destination for high-quality pre-owned vehicles, offering a carefully selected inventory of trucks, SUVs, and sedans tailored to meet the needs of today's drivers. With a focus on reliability and value, the dealership continues to serve customers seeking dependable vehicles backed by knowledgeable guidance.

Lexus LC500 Convertible

As a proud division of the 401 Group of Companies, one of Canada's largest dealer groups, AutoShow Winnipeg brings national-scale expertise to the local market. This connection allows the dealership to offer an extensive selection and an efficient purchasing process, giving customers confidence at every stage.

"We're honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award. Our goal is to provide a straightforward and dependable experience for every customer, from selection to purchase. This recognition reflects the trust our community places in us and reinforces our commitment to delivering quality vehicles and service," said Nader Naseri, General Manager of AutoShow Winnipeg.

In addition to its automotive offerings, AutoShow Winnipeg extends its services through the CampMart brand of RVs, providing options for customers looking to explore beyond everyday driving. This expanded offering supports a wide range of lifestyles, from daily commuting to recreational travel.

The dealership's approach is centred on clarity, efficiency, and delivering solutions that align with each customer's needs. By streamlining the buying process and maintaining a strong focus on service, AutoShow Winnipeg continues to build lasting relationships within the community.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner reflects AutoShow Winnipeg's continued commitment to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg automotive industry.

As demand for quality pre-owned vehicles continues to grow, AutoShow Winnipeg remains focused on providing dependable options and a seamless purchasing experience. With strong industry backing and a clear customer-first approach, the dealership is well-positioned to continue serving drivers across Winnipeg and beyond.

About AutoShow Winnipeg
AutoShow Winnipeg is a Winnipeg-based dealership specializing in high-quality pre-owned vehicles, including trucks, SUVs, and sedans. As part of the 401 Group of Companies, one of Canada's largest dealer groups, the dealership offers a wide selection of vehicles and a customer-focused buying experience. In addition, AutoShow Winnipeg provides access to the CampMart brand of RVs, supporting customers in both everyday driving and recreational travel. Learn more at www.autoshowwinnipeg.com

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/autoshow-winnipeg-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-winne-1169165

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.