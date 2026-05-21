AutoShow Winnipeg Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Truck Sales and Leasing in the Pre-owned Automobile Dealers Category in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / AutoShow Winnipeg has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Truck Sales & Leasing in the Pre-Owned Automobile Dealers category for Winnipeg. This recognition highlights the dealership's strong reputation for quality inventory, industry expertise, and a reliable, customer-focused buying experience.

AutoShow Winnipeg is a trusted destination for high-quality pre-owned vehicles, offering a carefully selected inventory of trucks, SUVs, and sedans tailored to meet the needs of today's drivers. With a focus on reliability and value, the dealership continues to serve customers seeking dependable vehicles backed by knowledgeable guidance.

As a proud division of the 401 Group of Companies, one of Canada's largest dealer groups, AutoShow Winnipeg brings national-scale expertise to the local market. This connection allows the dealership to offer an extensive selection and an efficient purchasing process, giving customers confidence at every stage.

"We're honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award. Our goal is to provide a straightforward and dependable experience for every customer, from selection to purchase. This recognition reflects the trust our community places in us and reinforces our commitment to delivering quality vehicles and service," said Nader Naseri, General Manager of AutoShow Winnipeg.

In addition to its automotive offerings, AutoShow Winnipeg extends its services through the CampMart brand of RVs, providing options for customers looking to explore beyond everyday driving. This expanded offering supports a wide range of lifestyles, from daily commuting to recreational travel.

The dealership's approach is centred on clarity, efficiency, and delivering solutions that align with each customer's needs. By streamlining the buying process and maintaining a strong focus on service, AutoShow Winnipeg continues to build lasting relationships within the community.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner reflects AutoShow Winnipeg's continued commitment to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg automotive industry.

As demand for quality pre-owned vehicles continues to grow, AutoShow Winnipeg remains focused on providing dependable options and a seamless purchasing experience. With strong industry backing and a clear customer-first approach, the dealership is well-positioned to continue serving drivers across Winnipeg and beyond.

About AutoShow Winnipeg

AutoShow Winnipeg is a Winnipeg-based dealership specializing in high-quality pre-owned vehicles, including trucks, SUVs, and sedans. As part of the 401 Group of Companies, one of Canada's largest dealer groups, the dealership offers a wide selection of vehicles and a customer-focused buying experience. In addition, AutoShow Winnipeg provides access to the CampMart brand of RVs, supporting customers in both everyday driving and recreational travel. Learn more at www.autoshowwinnipeg.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/autoshow-winnipeg-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-winne-1169165