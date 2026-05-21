Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven platform for private alternative investments, today announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of FavorPoint Capital, LLC ("FavorPoint"), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona (the "Transaction").

According to a 2025 SEC research, the U.S. accredited investor population exceeds 33.6 million[1] while Canada's is estimated at approximately 1.7 million[2]. For Canadian private market issuers, that gap has represented both an obvious opportunity and a structural barrier: accessing U.S. capital has historically required a separate distribution relationship, a separate compliance regime, and a separate regulatory registration. Through FavorPoint's FINRA membership, Parvis removes all three.

Following closing, a single Parvis issuer will be able to raise from Canadian and U.S. accredited investors through one platform, one onboarding process, and one regulated distribution relationship. Parvis will also be able to act as a placement agent for U.S. Regulation D private offerings, onboard U.S.-based accredited investors directly, and originate new mandates from U.S. real estate sponsors and fund managers.

The Transaction is structured as a two-stage all cash acquisition. Under the terms of the LOI, Parvis will acquire an initial 24.9% minority interest in FavorPoint, with the remaining 75.1% interest to be acquired following the approval of a Continuing Membership Application ("CMA") by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Expected to close on or about June 15, the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals, including TSXV acceptance as a Reviewable Transaction under Policy 5.3, FINRA approval of the change in ownership of FavorPoint Capital, LLC under Rule 1017, completion of due diligence, execution of a definitive share purchase agreement, and any other required third-party approvals. Parvis' board of directors has approved the Transaction. There can be no assurance that all conditions will be satisfied or that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

"Canadian private market issuers on our platform have been asking for U.S. distribution access for some time," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "This acquisition gives them a regulated path to U.S. capital through a single platform, without managing separate distribution relationships or compliance regimes on each side of the border. Through FavorPoint, a single Parvis issuer can now raise from Canadian and U.S. accredited investors through one regulated platform. The U.S. accredited investor market is significantly larger than Canada's, and our issuers have been underserved by the lack of a direct, compliant path to it. This acquisition closes that gap."

The combined entity will extend Parvis's existing AI-powered deal sourcing and digital distribution infrastructure across the U.S. market without requiring a material technology rebuild. FavorPoint's existing leadership team will remain in place following closing to ensure regulatory continuity across the firm's FINRA-regulated operations.

FavorPoint Capital is a FINRA/SIPC member broker-dealer focused on curating and distributing private real estate investment opportunities to U.S. accredited investors. The firm was founded by Brandon Poulin, Chief Executive Officer, and Nicholas Bayerle, Chief Capital Markets Officer, both of whom hold FINRA Series 82, 63, and 24 registrations. Its leadership team also includes David Hunt, Chief Compliance Officer, with nearly 30 years of senior securities compliance experience, and Ken George, Financial Operations Officer, a licensed CPA with 40 years in broker-dealer operations.

"Joining the Parvis platform is a natural evolution for FavorPoint," said Brandon Poulin, Founder and CEO of FavorPoint Capital. "We have always believed that the everyday accredited investor deserves access to the same calibre of private investment opportunities that institutions have long enjoyed. Parvis shares that conviction, and brings technology, regulatory infrastructure, and a cross-border network that will allow us to serve more investors, more issuers, and ultimately create more meaningful impact. We are proud to be part of this next stage of growth."

The Transaction follows Parvis's acquisition of Richmond Global Wealth Inc., a full-service Canadian wealth and investment advisory firm, completed in April 2026, and its entering into a letter of intent to purchase all of the shares of Atlas One Digital Securities Inc., announced last week. Taken together, these transactions reflect a deliberate build-out, Parvis is assembling the regulated infrastructure required to operate as a fully integrated North American private investment marketplace, serving issuers and investors across the full spectrum of the private capital market.

Following closing of the Transaction, FavorPoint Capital, LLC will become a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Parvis, registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer and operating in compliance with applicable U.S. securities laws. Parvis's Canadian operations will continue to be conducted through its subsidiary, Parvis Investment Services Inc., registered as an Exempt Market Dealer with securities commissions across Canada.

About FavorPoint

FavorPoint Capital, LLC is a FINRA/SIPC member broker-dealer helping everyday accredited investors access professionally curated private real estate investments. The firm sources and filters American real estate opportunities, conducts rigorous multi-party diligence, negotiates investor-friendly terms where available, and facilitates deal-by-deal access to private placements offered through formal offering materials. FavorPoint was founded by Brandon Poulin, Founder & CEO, and Nicholas Bayerle, Co-Founder & Chief Capital Markets Officer, both of whom hold FINRA Series 82, 63, and 24 registrations. The firm is further supported by a seasoned compliance, financial operations, and broker-dealer infrastructure team with decades of experience across securities compliance, FINOP oversight, regulatory operations, and private placement execution.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to expanding access to institutional-quality private market opportunities. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates across Canada with teams in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. The Company is registered as an exempt market dealer under NI 31-103 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: PVIS). For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: the completion of the proposed Transaction; receipt of TSXV and FINRA approvals; the integration of FavorPoint into the Parvis platform; the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Transaction; and the Company's business plans and growth objectives. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: the satisfaction of all conditions to closing; receipt of all required regulatory approvals; prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required TSXV or FINRA approvals; adverse market conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and risks associated with the real estate, alternative investment, and technology industries in general. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

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[1] Wiley Paper: Financial Planning Review: "Accredited Investors in the US Population" by Carman et al. Staff of the Office of the Investor Advocate at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/cfp2.70023.

[2] Canadian Income Survey, 2024 (released April 29, 2026) https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/260429/t001a-eng.htm.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298388

Source: Parvis Invest Inc.