Cell Isolation Market/Cell Separation Market worth $7.97 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cell Isolation Market/Cell Separation Market is projected to grow from about USD 4.39 billion in 2026 to USD 7.97 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Browse 630 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 470 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Cell Isolation Market/Cell Separation Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Cell Isolation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.39 billion

USD 4.39 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.97 billion

USD 7.97 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.7%

Cell Isolation Market Trends & Insights:

By product, consumables accounted for the largest share, at 65%, of the cell isolation market in 2025.

By technique, centrifugation-based cell isolation accounted for the largest share of the cell isolation market in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share, at 43%, of the cell isolation market in 2025.

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The cell isolation market is expanding as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical laboratories, and academic research institutes increasingly adopt cell separation technologies to support drug discovery, cell-based research, regenerative medicine, immunology, cancer biology, and cell therapy development. Cell isolation tools are used to separate, enrich, and purify specific cell populations, including immune cells, stem cells, circulating tumor cells, leukocytes, and primary cells, for downstream analysis and therapeutic applications. Rising demand for viable, high-purity cell populations in translational research, single-cell analysis, biomarker discovery, and cell and gene therapy manufacturing is accelerating the adoption of magnetic-activated cell sorting, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, density gradient separation, microfluidics, and automated cell-processing platforms. In addition, ongoing advances in closed-system processing, label-free separation, automation, and standardized isolation kits are improving reproducibility, scalability, and workflow efficiency, thereby supporting broader market expansion.

By cell type, the human cells segment held the largest share of the cell isolation market in 2025.

By cell type, the cell isolation market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. In 2025, human cells accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily due to the high demand for human-derived immune cells, stem cells, circulating tumor cells, leukocytes, and primary cells across drug discovery, translational research, cell and gene therapy development, cancer biology, and clinical diagnostics. Human cell isolation is widely used in immunology studies, biomarker validation, personalized medicine, and therapeutic development, where biologically relevant human samples are essential for accurate research outcomes. The growing adoption of single-cell analysis, immune profiling, and GMP-compatible cell therapy workflows further supports the dominance of the human cells segment in the market.

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By instruments, the centrifuges segment held the largest share of the cell isolation market in 2025.

By instruments, the cell isolation market is segmented into centrifuges, cell sorters, magnetic-activated cell separator systems, filtration systems, and other instruments. In 2025, centrifuges accounted for the largest market share. This is due to their widespread use in routine cell separation, sample preparation, density gradient centrifugation, washing, pelleting, and enrichment workflows. Centrifuges are commonly used across academic laboratories, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical research facilities, clinical laboratories, and cell processing units because they are cost-effective, scalable, and compatible with multiple sample types. Their continued use in peripheral blood mononuclear cell isolation, leukocyte separation, stem cell enrichment, and primary cell preparation supports their leading position in the instruments segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cell isolation market. This is supported by a strong biopharmaceutical base, early adoption of advanced cell-separation technologies, substantial investment in cell and gene therapy research, and well-established biomedical research infrastructure. The US leads the region in immunology research, oncology studies, stem cell research, single-cell analysis, and clinical cell therapy development. The presence of major market players, cell therapy companies, academic medical centers, clinical laboratories, and specialized research institutes continues to drive demand for cell isolation products. Ongoing advancements in automated cell isolation, closed-system processing, and GMP-grade consumables are further supporting market growth in North America.

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Top Companies in Cell Isolation Market:

The Top Companies in Cell Isolation Market include Danaher (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), BD (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Revvity (US), and Corning Incorporated (US), among others.

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