Instances of cracks in PV module glass started appearing about five years ago. Spontaneous glass breakage is now one of the solar industry's top issues, but manufacturing pressures and a lack of standards are hindering solutions.From the magazine Solar glass is not supposed to break on its own - but increasingly, it does. Since about 2021, scientists, operators, and testing labs have been seeing glass breakage on solar modules with no apparent cause, such as impacts or extreme weather. This novel failure mode has been researched to some extent, but as its scientific name suggests, "spontaneous ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...