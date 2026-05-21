Scientists in Sweden experimentally evaluated a Stirling engine-based Carnot battery (SECB) prototype using low-cost sand as thermal energy storage, aiming to validate electricity-to-heat-to-electricity storage concepts. Tests showed that higher engine temperatures improved output and duration, but round-trip efficiency remained low, mainly due to thermal losses and limited heat transfer in the sand bed.Researchers from Finland's Aalto University have conducted experimental and numerical evaluations of a Stirling engine-based Carnot battery (SECB) prototype that uses sand as the thermal energy ...

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