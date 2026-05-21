D. Boral Capital Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent to LanzaTech Global, Inc. in Connection with its $20,000,000 Registered Direct Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) ("LanzaTech" or the "Company") announced that it has closed its securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the sale and purchase of 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock in a registered direct offering (the "Offering"), resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ:LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste carbon into valuable products. Through global partnerships, LanzaTech enables the production of feedstocks for high-value markets including SAF and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., the Company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Company's anticipated public offering. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's ability to continue operations as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract new investors and raise substantial additional financing to fund its operations and/or execute on its other strategic options; delays or interruptions in government contract awards, funding cycles or agency operations (including due to a government shutdown) that could postpone project milestones and defer related revenue recognition; the Company's ability to maintain the listing of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and achieve profitability; the Company's ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, the Company's anticipated growth rate and market opportunities; the potential liquidity and trading of the Company's securities; the Company's future financial performance and capital requirements; the Company's assessment of the competitive landscape; the Company's ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business; the Company's ability to enter into, successfully maintain and manage relationships with industry partners; the availability of governmental programs designed to incentivize the production and consumption of low-carbon fuels and carbon capture and utilization; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company's ability to increase its revenue from engineering services, sales of equipment packages and sales of CarbonSmart products and to improve its operating results; and the Company's ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal controls. The Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in future SEC filings. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-exclusive-placement-agent-to-lanzatech-glo-1169167