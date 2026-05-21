TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that FCP Dermatology has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Dermatologist category. This recognition reflects the clinic's reputation for precision, professionalism, and delivering consistently high-quality patient outcomes.

FCP Dermatology is a first-class cosmetic dermatology and Hair Transplant clinic located in downtown Toronto's Financial District, within the First Canadian Place building. Known for its refined and patient-focused approach, the clinic emphasizes subtle, natural-looking results tailored to each individual's skin and facial anatomy.

"At FCP Dermatology, our approach is centred on precision, balance, and achieving results that feel natural to each patient," said Dr. Kristy Bailey, Founder and Double Board-Certified Dermatologist. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-quality care at every stage of the patient experience."

Led by Dr. Kristy Bailey, the clinic combines advanced dermatological expertise with a personalized approach to care. With extensive training in both cosmetic and surgical dermatology, Dr. Bailey provides treatments that prioritize safety, precision, and long-term skin health.

FCP Dermatology offers a comprehensive range of services, addressing both medical and aesthetic concerns. Its focus on individualized treatment planning ensures that each patient receives care aligned with their goals, while maintaining a natural, refreshed, and balanced appearance.

The clinic has earned recognition as one of Toronto's leading dermatology providers, supported by strong patient feedback across platforms such as Google Reviews and RateMDs. Its commitment to excellence extends beyond clinical outcomes, with a focus on delivering a luxury experience in a professional and welcoming environment.

Located in one of Toronto's most prominent business districts, FCP Dermatology provides convenient access for patients seeking expert dermatological care in a modern, discreet setting. Its experienced team is dedicated to delivering a high level of service, ensuring patients feel supported throughout their treatment journey.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. FCP Dermatology's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in cosmetic and surgical dermatology and its continued dedication to patient care.

For more information, visit www.fcpdermatology.com or CLICK HERE.

About FCP Dermatology

FCP Dermatology is a Toronto-based cosmetic dermatology and Hair Transplant clinic led by Dr. Kristy Bailey. Located in First Canadian Place, the clinic offers advanced dermatological treatments focused on natural-looking results, precision, and patient-centered care. With a commitment to professionalism and innovation, FCP Dermatology delivers high-quality outcomes in a refined clinical setting.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-from-source-fcp-dermatology-recognized-for-redefining-1169175