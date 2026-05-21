NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): The 2026 annual general meeting of NOBA Bank Group AB (publ)

NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ("NOBA" or the "company") today held its annual general meeting. The meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals of the board of directors and the nomination committee.

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statements and the balance sheets for the parent company and the group and resolved on an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.60 per share and an extra dividend of SEK 1.50 per share. The record date was set to Monday 25 May 2026. The dividend is expected to be distributed through Euroclear Sweden on Thursday 28 May 2026.

The meeting resolved on the discharge from liability of the board members and the chief executive officer for the financial year 2025.

The meeting resolved to re-elect Christopher Ekdahl, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Hans-Ole Jochumsen, Martin Tivéus, Ricard Wennerklint, and Ragnhild Wiborg as members of the board of directors and to elect Patrick Lapveteläinen as new member of the board of directors. Patrick Lapveteläinen will be subject to a customary management assessment by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Hans-Ole Jochumsen was re-elected as chair of the board of directors.

The meeting also resolved to:

approve the board of directors' remuneration report for 2025.

determine the remuneration to the board members and the auditor.

elect Deloitte AB as auditor until the end of the annual general meeting 2027. The authorised public accountant Johan Stenbäck will continue as auditor-in-charge.

adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives in NOBA.

adopt a long-term incentive program including a resolution on the issue and subsequent transfer of warrants to the participants in the program.

authorise the board of directors to, on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on the issue of new shares. Any issues of shares pursuant to the authorisation shall, in aggregate, correspond to a maximum of 10 per cent of the total number of shares in NOBA at the time when the authorisation is first exercised.

For further information, please contact:

Rickard Strand, Head of Investor Relations

ir@noba.bank

Oliver Hofmann, Head of Communications & ESG

press@noba.bank

About NOBA Bank Group

With a diversified offering through our four brands - Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian, Svensk Hypotekspension and DBT - and over two million customers, we have the size, knowledge and scalability required to enable financial health for more people. NOBA provides specialized, customer-centric financial offerings that are sustainable for the individual, the SME, the bank and society at large, today and in the future. The NOBA group has over 700 full-time employees and is active in eight markets. As of 26 September 2025, the NOBA share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more about NOBA and our brands at www.noba.bank.

