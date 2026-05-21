JRM Construction Management Delivers Luxury Retail Build-Out for Roberto Cavalli at Sawgrass Mills

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / JRM Construction Management proudly partnered with luxury fashion house Roberto Cavalli, in collaboration with RDC Architects, to complete a transformative retail build-out at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Florida.

The newly delivered boutique showcases a refined sales floor featuring elegant marble flooring, custom display fixtures, and elevated lighting built to highlight Roberto Cavalli's bold and distinctive aesthetic. The carefully executed interior reflects the brand's signature sophistication while creating an immersive shopping experience for customers.

As part of the project's infrastructure enhancements, JRM installed a new rooftop unit, air handler, and ductwork distribution system to ensure optimal climate control and long-term performance throughout the space. Back-of-house improvements included newly finished restrooms, enhancing staff comfort and operational efficiency.

"Delivering this boutique required both precision and attention to brand detail," said Adam Spitalnick, VP, Managing Director of JRM South. "Our team focused on building a high-performance environment that reflects Roberto Cavalli's luxury identity while ensuring seamless functionality behind the scenes."

Contact Information

Sunny Khan

Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management

sukhan@jrmcm.com

212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-delivers-luxury-retail-build-out-for-roberto-cavalli-at-saw-1168750