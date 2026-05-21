ECRYPT, LP: Ecrypt Inc. Named Finalist in the 2026 Fintech Futures PayTech Awards for 'Best Customer Experience Solution'

Winners of 2026 PayTech Awards in All Categories Will Be Announced at a Gala Presentation Ceremony in London on June 25

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Ecrypt Inc., a leading provider of integrated payment services and financial technology solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 Fintech Futures PayTech Awards, one of the most revered honors in the financial technology and worldwide payments industry. Ecrypt was selected as a finalist in the "Best Customer Experience Solution" category.

The PayTech awards, presented by FinTech Futures, celebrate innovation in payments, including artificial intelligence AI solutions and digital transformation in the banking sector. Companies on the shortlist of finalists are recognized for providing the very best in payments technology, with exceptional impact across innovation, customer experience, and industry advancement. The 2026 ceremony will be held on June 25 at The Honourable Artillery Company in London, where over 200 industry leaders, including top executives from leading banks, will gather to honor the finalists and award winners.

Noted Felix Danciu, Chief Financial Officer of Ecrypt Inc.: "We are very proud to be selected as a PayTech awards finalist, and especially pleased that we are being recognized for one of the most important fundamentals of our mission: to always provide the very best customer experience possible. This honor reflects our unswerving commitment to delivering the technology and innovative products necessary to forge leading-edge payment infrastructure and help businesses grow and succeed in today's digital banking world. Being on the shortlist for such a prestigious honor underscores the measurable impact we're delivering for our partners every day. We're delighted to congratulate all our fellow honorees and look forward to continuing to build the future in payments."

Rather than relying on off-the-shelf chatbot tooling, Ecrypt has developed its own proprietary AI capabilities in-house, in order to support its customer service model around the belief that technology should enhance human expertise (not replace it). By combining AI-driven efficiency with concierge-level human support, Ecrypt delivers fast, highly personalized assistance that helps customers resolve issues, navigate data systems, and keep their businesses moving forward. This hybrid approach enables Ecrypt to anticipate customer needs while preserving the accountability, judgment, and human connection that high-stakes payments environments demand.

For more information about the 2026 Fintech Futures PayTech Awards and the full shortlist, visit https://informaconnect.com/paytech-awards/the-shortlist/.

About Ecrypt Inc.

Ecrypt Inc. is a leading payment services provider, offering all-in-one processing services to merchants in the United States. As a registered ISO and FSP, Ecrypt offers merchants a diverse range of processing solutions for credit and debit transactions, including payment processing equipment and software, a PCI Level 1 payment gateway (ecrypt.com), a patented age-verification software (AgeChecker.net), and complimentary support services. Founded in 2004, Ecrypt is based in Agoura Hills, CA, and is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment experiences to merchants and technology partners nationwide.

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SOURCE: Ecrypt Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecrypt-inc.-named-finalist-in-the-2026-fintech-futures-paytech-a-1169030