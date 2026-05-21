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WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
Xetra
21.05.26 | 17:29
126,60 Euro
+3,14 % +3,85
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126,20126,9517:48
126,15126,9517:47
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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MilliporeSigma Launches Supplier Sustainability Toolkits to Help Advance Supply Chain Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has launched its Sustainability Toolkits, making four practical resources available to all around the world.

Designed to help strengthen sustainability efforts, the toolkits translate MilliporeSigma's proven sustainability strategies into actionable guidance that can support measurable environmental progress across the life science supply chain.

Translating Success into Scalable Solutions

The four toolkits-Environmental Accounting, Packaging Improvement, Energy & Water Efficiency, and Renewable Electricity-represent nearly two decades of refined sustainability expertise.

The Packaging Improvement toolkit draws directly from MilliporeSigma's SMASH Packaging program, which, as of 2025, has avoided over 1,764 metric tons of packaging annually compared to a 2020 baseline.

The Energy & Water Efficiency toolkit leverages methodologies from the company's EDISON program, which achieved over 31,000 MWh of energy savings and more than 38,000 cubic meters of water conservation in 2025 alone.

"We've proven these strategies work within our own operations, delivering measurable results that directly impact our bottom line and environmental footprint," said Kevin Reyer, Program Manager, Sustainable Value Chains at MilliporeSigma. "Now we're taking that success and scaling it across our entire supply chain, creating a multiplier effect that extends our impact beyond our own facilities. This is about giving others access to the same tools that have made us industry leaders."

Supporting Continued Progress

The toolkits are part of MilliporeSigma's broader work to engage and support more sustainable practices across its value chain. Additional toolkits are already in development and will address topics such as logistics decarbonization and product carbon footprinting.

Find more stories and multimedia from MilliporeSigma at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/milliporesigma-launches-supplier-sustainability-toolkits-to-help-adva-1169231

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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