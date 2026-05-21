Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.: Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

Met or Exceeded Guidance on Nearly All Metrics Provided

Gross Margins Improved Sequentially Following First Quarter Trough

2% Year-Over-Year Increase in Total Domestic Contracts

$442 Million of Total Liquidity Well in Excess of Our Target Range

MATAWAN, N.J., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2026.

The Company is saddened by the passing of Edward A. Kangas, whose leadership and dedication to Hovnanian spanned many years. As our longest-serving independent director, Chair of the Audit Committee, and Lead Independent Director, Ed provided valued judgment, integrity, and steady guidance to our Board and management team. Beyond his many professional contributions, he was also a trusted friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The Board of Directors and everyone at the Company extend their heartfelt condolences to his family.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED APRIL 30, 2026:

Total revenues were $667.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with $686.5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended April 30, 2026, total revenues were $1.30 billion compared with $1.36 billion in the first half of fiscal 2025.



Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $125.9 million (181 homes) compared with $144.5 million (207 homes) for the three months ended April 30, 2025. For the first half of fiscal 2026, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues was $198.3 million (299 homes) compared with $276.3 million (404 homes) in the six months ended April 30, 2025.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 10.2% for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared with 13.8% during the second quarter a year ago. In the first six months of fiscal 2026, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 10.2% compared with 14.5% in the same period of the prior fiscal year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 14.3% during the fiscal 2026 second quarter, which was above the high end of the guidance range we provided, compared with 17.3% in last year's second quarter. Gross margins on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis improved sequentially in the second quarter as margins rebounded from the first-quarter trough. For the six months ended April 30, 2026, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 13.9% compared with 17.8% in the first six months of the previous fiscal year.



Total SG&A was $84.0 million, or 12.6% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which was at the better end of the guidance range we provided, compared with $80.6 million, or 11.7% of total revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Total SG&A was $168.0 million, or 12.9% of total revenues, in the first six months of fiscal 2026 compared with $167.5 million, or 12.3% of total revenues, in the first half of the previous fiscal year.



Total interest expense was $28.5 million, or 4.3% of total revenues, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with $29.1 million, or 4.2% of total revenues, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. For the six months ended April 30, 2026, total interest expense as a percent of total revenues was 4.4% compared with 4.3% in the first half of the previous fiscal year.



Income before income taxes for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $0.3 million compared with $26.5 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first half of fiscal 2026, income before income taxes was $29.0 million compared with $66.4 million during the first six months of the prior fiscal year.



Income before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, was $9.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which was near the high end of the guidance range we provided, compared with income before these items of $29.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. For the six months ended April 30, 2026, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net was $40.2 million compared with income before these items of $70.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2025.



Net loss was $0.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared with net income of $19.7 million, or $2.43 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For the first six months of fiscal 2026, net income was $20.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $47.9 million, or $6.02 per diluted common share, during the first half of fiscal 2025.



EBITDA was $32.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $58.6 million for the second quarter of the prior year. For the first half of fiscal 2026, EBITDA was $93.1 million compared with $129.7 million in the same period of the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $41.1 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, which was above the guidance range we provided, compared with $61.3 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the first half of fiscal 2026, adjusted EBITDA was $104.2 million compared with $133.4 million in the same period of the prior year.



Consolidated domestic contracts 1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 1.0% to 1,412 homes ($759.9 million) compared with 1,398 homes ($706.6 million) in the same quarter last year. Domestic contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2026, increased 2.3% to 1,667 homes ($938.2 million) compared with 1,629 homes ($856.1 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 1.0% to 1,412 homes ($759.9 million) compared with 1,398 homes ($706.6 million) in the same quarter last year. Domestic contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended April 30, 2026, increased 2.3% to 1,667 homes ($938.2 million) compared with 1,629 homes ($856.1 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. As of April 30, 2026, the number of consolidated domestic communities was 125, unchanged from April 30, 2025. Including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, domestic community count was also unchanged year over year at 148 as of April 30, 2026.



Consolidated domestic contracts per community increased 0.9% year-over-year to 11.3 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to 11.2 in the same quarter of fiscal 2025. When including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, domestic contracts per community increased 2.7% to 11.3 for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared with 11.0 in the prior-year period.



The dollar value of consolidated domestic contract backlog, as of April 30, 2026, decreased 5.0% to $938.4 million compared with $988.2 million as of April 30, 2025. The dollar value of domestic contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of April 30, 2026, decreased 4.5% to $1.23 billion compared with $1.29 billion as of April 30, 2025. The year-over-year decrease in domestic backlog dollars is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes (QMIs), which are typically in backlog for a very short period of time.



The gross domestic contract cancellation rate for consolidated contracts was 17% for the quarter ended April 30, 2026, compared with 15% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter. The gross domestic contract cancellation rate for contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, was 15% for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with 14% in the second quarter of the prior year.



For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 2.1% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 15.9%. For the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we believe we had the highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to nine of our publicly traded midsized homebuilder peers.



1) When we refer to "domestic" deliveries, contracts, communities or backlog, we are excluding results from our multi-community KSA operations.

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF APRIL 30, 2026:

During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, domestic land and land development spending was $232.3 million compared with $219.8 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the first half of fiscal 2026, domestic land and land development spending was $413.0 million compared with $467.4 million in the same period one year ago. We are gaining momentum in new land opportunities that meet our financial thresholds in this difficult environment.



Total liquidity as of April 30, 2026, was $442.0 million, which was significantly above our target liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.



During the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we repurchased 90,507 shares of common stock, or 1.8% of Class A common stock as of January 31, 2026, for $9.5 million or an average price of $104.60 per share.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, approximately 1,400 lots were put under option or acquired in 25 domestic consolidated communities.



As of April 30, 2026, our total domestic controlled consolidated lots were 33,632 compared with 42,440 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year's second quarter. Continuing our land-light strategic focus, 86% of our lots were optioned at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled 6.5 years' supply.



Total domestic QMIs as of April 30, 2026, were 731, a decline of 31.9% compared with 1,073 as of April 30, 2025, illustrating our efforts to match our starts with our sales pace. This equates to 5.8 QMIs per community as of April 30, 2026. Total domestic finished QMIs as of April 30, 2026, were 137, a decline of 54.9% compared with 304 as of April 30, 2025.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE(2) -

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $112.44 on April 30, 2026.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues are expected to be between $650 million and $750 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 14.0% and 15.0%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between breakeven and $10 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $30 million and $40 million.

2) The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

"Despite a choppy month-to-month sales environment during the quarter, we delivered results that were above or within our guidance ranges for total revenues, gross margin, SG&A ratio, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted income before income taxes," said Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "Overall, our performance reflects the resilience of our operating model and our team's ability to execute in an unsettled market. Furthermore, our gross margins improved sequentially in the second quarter, marking early progress toward normalization after bottoming in the first quarter."

Mr. Hovnanian continued, "We began our second quarter with encouraging sales momentum, but escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly the war in Iran, reignited inflation concerns and caused many homebuyers to hesitate. While demand remained uneven, we stayed focused on managing pace, pricing, and costs. Our priority continues to be the prudent deployment of capital - deliberately maintaining ample liquidity, working through older, lower-margin lots, selectively investing in new land opportunities that underwrite in today's environment, and opportunistically returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases."

"In today's environment, it's difficult to provide meaningful visibility beyond the next quarter. However, if current housing conditions continue, we expect a significant step-up in our fourth quarter performance, particularly in volume and gross margins, driven by deliveries from newer communities. While week-to-week demand can be volatile, we are encouraged by current trends and believe the Company is well positioned to close out the year with strong momentum," Mr. Hovnanian concluded.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2026 second quarter results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The webcast can be accessed live through the "Investor Relations" section of Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the "Past Events" section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes ("EBIT") and before depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net ("Adjusted EBITDA"), the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred and EBIT before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net ("Adjusted EBIT") are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income are presented in tables attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted investment, which is defined as total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures ("Adjusted Investment"), is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. The reconciliation for historical periods of Adjusted Investment to total inventories is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

The ratio of Adjusted EBIT return on adjusted investment ("Adjusted EBIT ROI"), which is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT for the trailing twelve-months, to the average Adjusted Investment for the prior five fiscal quarters, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income (loss) return to total inventories. The presentation of the ratios of Adjusted EBIT ROI and net income (loss) return on inventory are presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $310.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $6.1 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of April 30, 2026.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries and changes in immigration laws or the enforcement thereof and trends in labor migration; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of instability in the banking sector; (4) increases in inflation; (5) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural or man-made disasters; (6) the seasonality of the Company's business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (8) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) global economic and political instability; (18) high leverage and restrictions on the Company's operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company's outstanding indebtedness; (19) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (20) the Company's sources of liquidity; (21) changes in credit ratings; (22) government regulation, including regulations concerning the development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and environmental, health and safety matters; (23) potential liability as a result of the past or present use of hazardous materials; (24) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (25) significant influence of the Company's controlling stockholders; (26) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (27) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2026 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2026 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues - 667,645 - 686,471 - 1,299,597 - 1,360,094 Costs and expenses (1) 666,200 669,383 1,272,890 1,312,348 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - 399 - 399 (Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,106 - 9,043 2,334 18,248 Income before income taxes 339 26,530 29,041 66,393 Provision for income taxes 934 6,804 8,777 18,476 Net (loss) income (595 - 19,726 20,264 47,917 Less: (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (311 - - (311 - - Net (loss) income attributable to Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (284 - 19,726 20,575 47,917 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 5,338 5,338 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - (2,953 - - 17,057 - 15,237 - 42,579 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.46 - - 2.64 - 2.36 - 6.53 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,416 6,411 6,453 6,464 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.46 - - 2.43 - 2.20 - 6.02 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,416 6,951 6,909 7,011 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2026 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income before income taxes - 339 - 26,530 - 29,041 - 66,393 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 8,750 3,056 11,109 4,096 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - (399 - - (399 - Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1) - 9,089 - 29,187 - 40,150 - 70,090 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2026 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes - 604,188 - 650,314 - 1,179,947 - 1,297,228 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 517,665 537,600 1,016,078 1,066,345 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 86,523 112,714 163,869 230,883 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 15,872 19,938 32,439 38,676 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 70,651 92,776 131,430 192,207 Land charges 8,750 3,056 11,109 4,096 Homebuilding gross margin - 61,901 - 89,720 - 120,321 - 188,111 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 10.2% 13.8% 10.2% 14.5% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 14.3% 17.3% 13.9% 17.8% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 11.7% 14.3% 11.1% 14.8% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales - 33,502 - 12,604 - 68,214 - 19,430 Cost of sales, excluding interest 13,396 5,689 24,614 10,234 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest 20,106 6,915 43,600 9,196 Land and lot sales interest expense 94 - 118 618 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest - 20,012 - 6,915 - 43,482 - 8,578 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairments and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2026 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (loss) income - (595 - - 19,726 - 20,264 - 47,917 Provision for income taxes 934 6,804 8,777 18,476 Interest expense 28,456 29,083 57,205 57,956 EBIT (1) 28,795 55,613 86,246 124,349 Depreciation and amortization 3,542 3,023 6,813 5,321 EBITDA (2) 32,337 58,636 93,059 129,670 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 8,750 3,056 11,109 4,096 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - (399 - - (399 - Adjusted EBITDA (3) - 41,087 - 61,293 - 104,168 - 133,367 Interest incurred - 31,795 - 29,832 - 61,362 - 59,687 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 1.29 2.05 1.70 2.23 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2026 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period - 43,397 - 52,884 - 43,263 - 57,671 Plus: interest incurred 31,795 29,832 61,362 59,687 Less: interest expensed (28,456 - (29,083 - (57,205 - (57,956 - Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1) - - (1,109 - (5,769 - Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint ventures (2) - - 425 - Interest capitalized at end of period (3) - 46,736 - 53,633 - 46,736 - 53,633 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the six months ended April 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets acquired from a joint venture closed out during the six months ended April 30, 2026. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of this transaction. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. April 30, 2026 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (in thousands) TTM For the quarter ended ended 7/31/2025 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 4/30/2026 Net income (loss) - 16,615 - (667 - - 20,859 - (595 - - 36,212 As of Five

Quarter 4/30/2025 7/31/2025 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 Average Total inventories - 1,743,965 - 1,692,932 - 1,637,470 - 1,647,970 - 1,723,587 - 1,689,185 Return on Inventory 2.1%

TTM For the quarter ended ended 7/31/2025 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 4/30/2026 Net income (loss) - 16,615 - (667 - - 20,859 - (595 - - 36,212 Provision for income taxes 7,187 (3,441 - 7,843 934 12,523 Interest expense 34,017 34,443 28,749 28,456 125,665 EBIT (1) 57,819 30,335 57,451 28,795 174,400 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 16,045 19,430 2,359 8,750 46,584 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net - 33,512 - - 33,512 Adjusted EBIT (2) - 73,864 - 83,277 - 59,810 - 37,545 - 254,496 As of 4/30/2025 7/31/2025 10/31/2025 1/31/2026 4/30/2026 Total inventories - 1,743,965 - 1,692,932 - 1,637,470 - 1,647,970 - 1,723,587 Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs (173,098 - (236,644 - (244,723 - (235,945 - (253,441 - Less Interest capitalized at end of period (53,633 - (48,139 - (43,263 - (43,397 - (46,736 - Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 183,461 218,356 163,469 146,631 148,480 Five

Quarter Plus Goodwill - - - 31,705 31,705 Average Adjusted Investment (3) - 1,700,695 - 1,626,505 - 1,512,953 - 1,546,964 - 1,603,595 - 1,598,142 Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4) 15.9%

(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt, net. (3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures. (4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income (loss) to total inventories.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) April 30, 2026 October 31, 2025 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents - 310,925 - 272,772 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,935 12,608 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,196,930 1,132,798 Land and land options held for future development or sale 157,536 171,793 Consolidated inventory not owned 369,121 332,879 Total inventories 1,723,587 1,637,470 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 148,480 163,469 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 47,368 26,454 Property and equipment, net 56,011 50,539 Goodwill 31,705 - Deferred tax assets, net 222,166 229,617 Prepaid expenses and other assets 120,161 89,773 Total homebuilding 2,670,338 2,482,702 Financial services 158,486 151,211 Total assets - 2,828,824 - 2,633,913 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs - 32,704 - 29,494 Accounts payable and other liabilities 457,147 438,920 Customers' deposits 206,142 46,376 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 253,441 244,723 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 901,899 900,718 Accrued interest 12,875 11,874 Total homebuilding 1,864,208 1,672,105 Financial services 137,023 130,873 Total liabilities 2,001,231 1,802,978 Equity: Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,590,318 shares at April 30, 2026 and 6,503,722 shares at October 31, 2025 66 65 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 812,677 shares at April 30, 2026 and 812,410 shares at October 31, 2025 8 8 Paid in capital - common stock 754,652 757,391 Retained Earnings 142,563 127,326 Treasury stock - at cost - 1,523,992 shares of Class A common stock at April 30, 2026 and 1,348,087 shares at October 31, 2025; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025 (207,699) (189,154) Total Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. stockholders' equity 824,889 830,935 Noncontrolling interest 2,704 - Total equity 827,593 830,935 Total liabilities and equity - 2,828,824 - 2,633,913 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2025



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, Six Months Ended April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes - 604,188 - 650,314 - 1,179,947 - 1,297,228 Land sales and other revenues 40,059 14,839 77,244 24,606 Total homebuilding 644,247 665,153 1,257,191 1,321,834 Financial services 23,398 21,318 42,406 38,260 Total revenues 667,645 686,471 1,299,597 1,360,094 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 531,061 543,289 1,040,692 1,076,579 Cost of sales interest 15,966 19,938 32,557 39,294 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 8,750 3,056 11,109 4,096 Total cost of sales 555,777 566,283 1,084,358 1,119,969 Selling, general and administrative 56,998 51,064 107,279 105,317 Total homebuilding expenses 612,775 617,347 1,191,637 1,225,286 Financial services 13,361 12,891 26,596 26,328 Corporate general and administrative 26,999 29,500 60,717 62,192 Other interest 12,490 9,145 24,648 18,662 Other expense (income), net (1) 575 500 (30,708) (20,120) Total expenses 666,200 669,383 1,272,890 1,312,348 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - 399 - 399 (Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,106) 9,043 2,334 18,248 Income before income taxes 339 26,530 29,041 66,393 Provision for income taxes 934 6,804 8,777 18,476 Net (loss) income (595) 19,726 20,264 47,917 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (311) - (311) - Net (loss) income attributable to Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (284) 19,726 20,575 47,917 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,669 2,669 5,338 5,338 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - (2,953) - 17,057 - 15,237 - 42,579 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.46) - 2.64 - 2,36 - 6.53 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,416 6,411 6,453 6,464 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share - (0.46) - 2.43 - 2.20 - 6.02 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,416 6,951 6,909 7,011 (1) Includes $26.8 million gain on consolidation of joint ventures for the six months ended April 30, 2026, and $22.7 million gain on contribution of assets to a joint venture for the six months ended April 30, 2025, respectively.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)

(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)

Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Northeast (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 539 497 8.5 - 386 450 (14.2 )% 775 824 (5.9 )% Dollars - 299,449 - 261,796 14.4 - - 216,714 - 256,415 (15.5 )% - 451,132 - 506,850 (11.0 )% Avg. Price - 555,564 - 526,753 5.5 - - 561,435 - 569,811 (1.5 )% - 582,106 - 615,109 (5.4 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 166 168 (1.2 )% 149 153 (2.6 )% 212 266 (20.3 )% Dollars - 81,333 - 83,871 (3.0 )% - 73,193 - 74,603 (1.9 )% - 120,014 - 155,904 (23.0 )% Avg. Price - 489,958 - 499,232 (1.9 )% - 491,228 - 487,601 0.7 - - 566,104 - 586,105 (3.4 )% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 707 733 (3.5 )% 599 682 (12.2 )% 626 621 0.8 - Dollars - 379,146 - 360,952 5.0 - - 314,281 - 319,296 (1.6 )% - 367,249 - 325,472 12.8 - Avg. Price - 536,274 - 492,431 8.9 - - 524,676 - 468,176 12.1 - - 586,660 - 524,110 11.9 - Domestic Subtotal Home 1,412 1,398 1.0 - 1,134 1,285 (11.8 )% 1,613 1,711 (5.7 )% Dollars - 759,928 - 706,619 7.5 - - 604,188 - 650,314 (7.1 )% - 938,395 - 988,226 (5.0 )% Avg. Price - 538,193 - 505,450 6.5 - - 532,794 - 506,081 5.3 - - 581,770 - 577,572 0.7 - HOV Global (2) (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Home 19 0 0.0 - 0 0 0.0 - 765 0 0.0 - Dollars - 4,497 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 185,964 - 0 0.0 - Avg. Price - 236,684 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 243,090 - 0 0.0 - Consolidated Total Home 1,431 1,398 2.4 - 1,134 1,285 (11.8 )% 2,378 1,711 39.0 - Dollars - 764,425 - 706,619 8.2 - - 604,188 - 650,314 (7.1 )% - 1,124,359 - 988,226 13.8 - Avg. Price - 534,189 - 505,450 5.7 - - 532,794 - 506,081 5.3 - - 472,817 - 577,572 (18.1 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (excluding KSA JV) Home 255 231 10.4 - 181 207 (12.6 )% 404 427 (5.4 )% Dollars - 178,319 - 149,477 19.3 - - 125,914 - 144,495 (12.9 )% - 291,763 - 299,857 (2.7 )% Avg. Price - 699,290 - 647,087 8.1 - - 695,657 - 698,043 (0.3 )% - 722,186 - 702,241 2.8 - Grand Total Home 1,686 1,629 3.5 - 1,315 1,492 (11.9 )% 2,782 2,138 30.1 - Dollars - 942,744 - 856,096 10.1 - - 730,102 - 794,809 (8.1 )% - 1,416,122 - 1,288,083 9.9 - Avg. Price - 559,160 - 525,535 6.4 - - 555,211 - 532,714 4.2 - - 509,030 - 602,471 (15.5 )% KSA JV Only Home 0 95 (100.0 )% 0 0 0.0 - 0 569 (100.0 )% Dollars - 0 - 24,660 (100.0 )% - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 139,292 (100.0 )% Avg. Price - 0 - 259,579 (100.0 )% - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 244,801 (100.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we acquired a controlling financial interest in a previously unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA").

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "(Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)

(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)

Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Six Months Ended Six Months Ending Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Northeast (2) (3) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 951 937 1.5 - 803 895 (10.3 )% 775 824 (5.9 )% Dollars - 525,909 - 513,432 2.4 - - 456,516 - 538,063 (15.2 )% - 451,132 - 506,850 (11.0 )% Avg. Price - 553,006 - 547,953 0.9 - - 568,513 - 601,188 (5.4 )% - 582,106 - 615,109 (5.4 )% Southeast (3) (FL, GA, SC) Home 348 304 14.5 - 307 277 10.8 - 212 266 (20.3 )% Dollars - 172,673 - 159,970 7.9 - - 147,424 - 126,040 17.0 - - 120,014 - 155,904 (23.0 )% Avg. Price - 496,187 - 526,217 (5.7 )% - 480,208 - 455,018 5.5 - - 566,104 - 586,105 (3.4 )% West (2) (4) (AZ, CA, TX) Home 1,355 1,362 (0.5 )% 1,123 1,367 (17.8 )% 626 621 0.8 - Dollars - 726,181 - 676,484 7.3 - - 576,007 - 633,125 (9.0 )% - 367,249 - 325,472 12.8 - Avg. Price - 535,927 - 496,684 7.9 - - 512,918 - 463,149 10.7 - - 586,660 - 524,110 11.9 - Domestic Subtotal Home 2,654 2,603 2.0 - 2,233 2,539 (12.1 )% 1,613 1,711 (5.7 )% Dollars - 1,424,763 - 1,349,886 5.5 - - 1,179,947 - 1,297,228 (9.0 )% - 938,395 - 988,226 (5.0 )% Avg. Price - 536,836 - 518,589 3.5 - - 528,413 - 510,921 3.4 - - 581,770 - 577,572 0.7 - HOV Global (5) (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Home 19 0 0.0 - 0 0 0.0 - 765 0 0.0 - Dollars - 4,497 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 185,964 - 0 0.0 - Avg. Price - 236,684 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 243,090 - 0 0.0 - Consolidated Total Home 2,673 2,603 2.7 - 2,233 2,539 (12.1 )% 2,378 1,711 39.0 - Dollars - 1,429,260 - 1,349,886 5.9 - - 1,179,947 - 1,297,228 (9.0 )% - 1,124,359 - 988,226 13.8 - Avg. Price - 534,703 - 518,589 3.1 - - 528,413 - 510,921 3.4 - - 472,817 - 577,572 (18.1 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (excluding KSA JV) Home 378 426 (11.3 )% 299 404 (26.0 )% 404 427 (5.4 )% (2) (3) (4) (6) Dollars - 260,465 - 276,962 (6.0 )% - 198,305 - 276,271 (28.2 )% - 291,763 - 299,857 (2.7 )% Avg. Price - 689,061 - 650,146 6.0 - - 663,227 - 683,839 (3.0 )% - 722,186 - 702,241 2.8 - Grand Total Home 3,051 3,029 0.7 - 2,532 2,943 (14.0 )% 2,782 2,138 30.1 - Dollars - 1,689,725 - 1,626,848 3.9 - - 1,378,252 - 1,573,499 (12.4 )% - 1,416,122 - 1,288,083 9.9 - Avg. Price - 553,827 - 537,091 3.1 - - 544,333 - 534,658 1.8 - - 509,030 - 602,471 (15.5 )% KSA JV Only Home 23 293 (92.2 )% 0 0 0.0 - 0 569 (100.0 )% Dollars - 5,690 - 74,932 (92.4 )% - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 139,292 (100.0 )% Avg. Price - 247,391 - 255,741 (3.3 )% - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 244,801 (100.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Includes 67 homes and $53.3 million and 3 homes and $1.3 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the Northeast and West segments, respectively, that were acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended January 31, 2026.

(3) Includes 71 homes and $54.7 million and 49 homes and $32.9 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, that were contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2026.

(4) Includes 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities in the West segment that were contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.

(5) Includes 746 homes and $181.5 million of contract backlog related to the assets and liabilities acquired from the unconsolidated KSA JV, which the company consolidated during the three months ended January 31, 2026.

(6) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "(Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures".

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)

(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)

Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog April 30, April 30, April 30, 2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change 2026

2025

% Change Northeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 125 138 (9.4 )% 112 117 (4.3 )% 245 303 (19.1 )% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars - 93,997 - 86,848 8.2 - - 79,193 - 89,824 (11.8 )% - 185,242 - 207,233 (10.6 )% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price - 751,976 - 629,333 19.5 - - 707,080 - 767,726 (7.9 )% - 756,090 - 683,937 10.5 - Southeast (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 74 69 7.2 - 37 74 (50.0 )% 120 101 18.8 - (FL, GA, SC) Dollars - 46,009 - 49,410 (6.9 )% - 30,047 - 46,138 (34.9 )% - 77,330 - 79,906 (3.2 )% Avg. Price - 621,743 - 716,087 (13.2 )% - 812,081 - 623,486 30.2 - - 644,417 - 791,149 (18.5 )% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 56 24 133.3 - 32 16 100.0 - 39 23 69.6 - (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars - 38,313 - 13,219 189.8 - - 16,674 - 8,533 95.4 - - 29,191 - 12,718 129.5 - Avg. Price - 684,161 - 550,792 24.2 - - 521,063 - 533,313 (2.3 )% - 748,487 - 552,957 35.4 - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 255 231 10.4 - 181 207 (12.6 )% 404 427 (5.4 )% Dollars - 178,319 - 149,477 19.3 - - 125,914 - 144,495 (12.9 )% - 291,763 - 299,857 (2.7 )% Avg. Price - 699,290 - 647,087 8.1 - - 695,657 - 698,043 (0.3 )% - 722,186 - 702,241 2.8 - KSA JV Only Home 0 95 (100.0 )% 0 0 0.0 - 0 569 (100.0 )% Dollars - 0 - 24,660 (100.0 )% - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 139,292 (100.0 )% Avg. Price - 0 - 259,579 (100.0 )% - 0 - 0 0.0 - - 0 - 244,801 (100.0 )% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we acquired a controlling financial interest in a previously unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA").

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under "(Loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures".