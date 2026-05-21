Willamette Valley Vineyards Appoints John Hazlett as Chief Financial Officer

As CFO, Hazlett will utilize his 25+ years of experience to spearhead financial strategy, reporting and compliance for Willamette Valley Vineyards

SALEM HILLS, Ore., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ: WVVI, WVVIP), one of Oregon's most respected estate wineries and a leading producer of Pinot Noir, announced today that John Hazlett has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Leveraging over two decades of senior financial leadership experience across manufacturing, technology and growth-oriented businesses, Hazlett brings seasoned executional discipline and proven operational efficiency to Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Hazlett holds an MBA from Baldwin Wallace University and a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance from Bowling Green State University, each paving the way for his success in various segments of financial business, including entrepreneurship. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in the state of Ohio.

Most recently, he served as the founding partner of Trailwise Advisory Services, a fractional CFO firm supporting organizations through financial transformation, operational scaling and leadership transitions. Prior to that, he served as CFO of RENA Technologies North America, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer, and additionally held CFO and senior finance roles at Climax Portable Machine Tools, Eaton and Microsoft throughout his career.

"We welcome John Hazlett, whose arrival follows the remarkable John Ferry - a tremendous asset as CFO over the years, most notably through his valuable expertise in operations. We intend to continue to benefit from his insight and abilities, especially in our work with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission", said Jim Bernau, Founder and President. "John Hazlett comes in at a time of stability, where his impressive skillset, including his proven operational efficiency, paired with the foundation John Ferry nurtured, will help drive the continued balance and excellence of Willamette Valley Vineyards."

In his integrated position, Hazlett will oversee financial strategy, reporting, compliance and operational planning as the company continues to advance its long-term vision for sustainable growth, brand expansion and shareholder value. Through his strong foundation in strategic planning and forecasting and operational literacy, Hazlett's expertise in financial management will be key to maintaining the winery's industry leadership and sustaining its legacy of excellence, while driving continued long-term growth.

A resident of Salem since 2020, Hazlett emphasized the personal significance of joining an organization so closely tied to the identity and heritage of the Willamette Valley. "I'm committed to supporting sustainable, responsible growth and helping broaden the reach of a brand that reflects this region's values," Hazlett said. "Since my family and I made Salem our home, we've become deeply connected to this community and the people who make the Willamette Valley so special. It's an honor to serve an organization that plays such an important role in the life and identity of our community."

Hazlett's appointment reflects Willamette Valley Vineyards' commitment to strengthening its leadership team with executives who bring both deep financial expertise and a strong connection to the region.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Founded in 1983 by President Jim Bernau with the dream of creating world-class Pinot Noir while serving as stewards of the land, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a bold idea into one of the region's leading wineries, earning the title "One of America's Great Pinot Noir Producers" from Wine Enthusiast Magazine. In addition, all the vineyards have been certified sustainable through LIVE and Salmon-Safe programs. With 1,000 acres under vine, Willamette farms its Estate winery in the Salem Hills, sparkling winery Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills, pioneering Tualatin Estate Vineyard near Forest Grove and Elton Vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills. The winery has expanded recently to include nine tasting rooms in Oregon, Washington and California - growth made possible by the stock ownership of many wine enthusiasts.

Press Contacts:

Courtney Conte

Colangelo & Partners

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SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards