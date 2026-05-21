HES Fintech LLC, a leading provider of lending software for banks, alternative lenders, and financial institutions, today announced that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination. The result marks a major step in the company's data protection program and reinforces its commitment to safeguarding customer information.

The independent audit was performed by Johanson Group LLP, a recognized certification body specializing in helping organizations achieve and maintain global compliance standards.

Tangible Benefits for HES FinTech Clients

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework is a baseline for vendor due diligence in the lending and financial services industry. Banks, credit unions, and regulated lenders increasingly require technology partners to provide independently verified evidence of mature controls before signing or renewing agreements.

For HES FinTech, obtaining a SOC 2 report confirms that the platform rests on recognized control and security frameworks rather than internal assurances alone.

For existing clients, the attestation delivers immediate value: faster vendor risk assessments, simpler internal audit and compliance reporting, and documented proof that the company's loan management, loan origination, and decisioning platforms align with AICPA criteria.

'Clients can confidently expand HES FinTech's solutions within their technology stack, including for regulated and high-volume lending portfolios, knowing the infrastructure meets international security standards.'

Ivan Kovalenko, HES FinTech, CEO

For prospective clients, the SOC 2 report removes a key procurement hurdle and accelerates evaluation cycles. It also provides an independently reviewed control framework that complements broader compliance programs, including GDPR in Europe, GLBA in the United States, and comparable regimes across the UK, APAC, and the Middle East.

'Data integrity and security are central to how HES FinTech creates and delivers its lending technology. Completing the SOC 2 examination sets the stage for our ongoing investment in information security and compliance.'

Dmitry Mazanik, HES FinTech, CTO

About HES FinTech

HES FinTech is dedicated to building comprehensive lending technology that supports credit operations for banks, alternative lenders, microfinance groups, and embedded finance providers worldwide.

HES FinTech's loan management and loan origination solutions help lenders automate the entire credit process, from application and underwriting to collections. With 13+ years of experience and projects across Europe, North America, Australia, Africa, and Asia, HES FinTech serves both large banks and fast-growing digital lenders.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

HES FinTech

Emilia Zhied

info@hesfintech.com

hesfintech.com