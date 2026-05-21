ASCP Commends Congressional Action to Expand Medicare Access to Pharmacist Services

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) commends the House Ways & Means Committee, which oversees Medicare and Medicaid policy, for voting to send the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act (H.R. 3164) to the House floor for a full vote. The legislation was previously called the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacists Services Act (ECAPS).

If enacted, H.R. 3164 would add pharmacists to the Social Security Act as providers while expanding access to infectious disease testing and treatment through pharmacists for individuals covered by Medicare. As a result, Medicare beneficiaries will be able to receive pharmacist-provided testing and treatment for respiratory illnesses when state-level laws authorize pharmacists to perform these services.

"Public health in America is about to get stronger thanks to the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act. By expanding access to treat-and-treat services through pharmacists -- the most accessible healthcare providers, we are creating avenues to keep older adults and those living with disabilities healthy and thriving," said Chad Worz, PharmD, BCGP, FASCP, ASCP CEO. "I applaud the Ways & Means Committee for their ongoing dedication to increasing access to care for older Americans and those living with disabilities through this legislation."

"On behalf of older Americans, we thank the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee for voting to send the Main Street Pharmacy Access Act (H.R. 3164) to the House floor for a full vote," said Sue Peschin, President & CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research. "Seniors in Medicare are deprived of access to pharmacist-provided services that state laws already allow, because pharmacists are overlooked as eligible healthcare providers in the Social Security Act. This must be fixed. We urge all members of Congress who care about older adults in their districts to vote in favor of this bill."

The CDC recently reported that just 61% of nursing home residents received a flu vaccine during the 2024-25 season. ASCP believes this legislation will help to increase the vaccination rate in coming years by reducing barriers to reimbursement.

This bill could potentially save money for the Medicare program while still expanding access to testing, treatment, and prevention because pharmacists would be reimbursed at only 80% of the Physician Fee Schedule (PFS). This will save Medicare dollars by shifting services to a lower cost provider. Most states have already created these opportunities for people covered by commercial insurance and Medicaid. Unfortunately, Medicare has lagged, meaning many vulnerable older adults have less access to this critical care than other Americans.

H.R. 3164/S. 2426 would improve patient access and cost-effectiveness while strengthening the healthcare system.?Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers in America.

"Enactment of this legislation is a good, first step toward greater access to pharmacists and pharmacy services," added Worz. "ASCP will continue working with Congress, CMS and state governments to ensure pharmacists can practice at the top of their license and training, especially in the care of older adults and the medically complex."

In addition to this bill, ASCP is working to enact the PrEP Access Act (H.R. 7189) which empowers pharmacists to provide HIV prevention services under Medicare Part B. ASCP encourages Congress to act on this measure and other healthcare priorities, including telehealth, mental health parity and biomedical research legislation.

At the annual ASCP Fly-In earlier this year, ASCP members descended on Capitol Hill to advocate for this legislation. As a result of the efforts of ASCP and many other organizations, including rural and senior advocacy groups, provider and professional groups, patient advocacy organizations, and health systems, the legislation has broad, bipartisan momentum.?Over a quarter of the 119th?Congress already co-sponsor H.R. 3164 / S. 2426.

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The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) is the only international professional society devoted to optimal medication management and improved health outcomes for all older persons. ASCP's members manage and improve drug therapy and improve the quality of life of geriatric patients and other individuals residing in a variety of environments, including nursing facilities, sub-acute care and assisted living facilities, psychiatric hospitals, hospice programs, and home and community-based care.

Media Contact:

Melissa Blacketer

mblacketer@ascp.com

703.739.1311

SOURCE: ASCP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascp-commends-congressional-action-to-expand-medicare-access-to-pharm-1169287