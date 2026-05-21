Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad: Seni Jaya Delivers Strong Q3 FY2026 Performance with PBT Surging 134% YoY to RM4.8 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad ("Seni Jaya" or the "Group"), a dynamic and leading Out-of-Home ("OOH") media specialist in Malaysia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q3 FY2026"), delivering another quarter of solid growth supported by stronger demand across billboard segments, particularly digital billboards, alongside continued execution of the Group's strategic expansion initiatives.

Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

For Q3 FY2026, the Group recorded revenue of RM20.2 million, representing an 18% year-on-year ("YoY") increase from RM17.1 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax ("PBT") surged 134% YoY to RM4.8 million from RM2.1 million previously, while profit after tax ("PAT") improved to RM3.2 million compared with RM2.1 million recorded in Q3 FY2025.

The stronger quarterly performance was primarily attributable to increased demand across all billboard segments, with digital billboard advertising emerging as a key contributor. Revenue from digital billboards rose by RM3.7 million, representing a 49% increase compared with the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting growing advertiser preference for higher-impact and more dynamic digital OOH formats.

For the nine-month period ended 31 March 2026, Seni Jaya recorded revenue of RM65.1 million, an increase of 21% from RM53.9 million in the previous corresponding period, while cumulative PBT rose 40% YoY to RM15.4 million from RM11.1 million. The stronger nine-month performance reflects sustained improvement in billboard utilisation, stronger operational execution and contributions from the Group's ongoing strategic initiatives.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, the Group's Q3 FY2026 PBT moderated by 20% from RM6.0 million recorded in the preceding quarter, in line with the Group's typical seasonal trend where advertising demand normalises after stronger year-end campaign spending and budget utilisation in the final calendar quarter. Despite the softer sequential comparison, the Group continued to maintain healthy profitability and positive operating cash flow generation during the quarter.

Seni Jaya's balance sheet remained resilient, with shareholders' equity strengthening to RM91.0 million as at 31 March 2026 compared with RM80.8 million as at 30 June 2025, while net assets per share improved to RM0.43. The Group also generated RM17.1 million in net cash from operating activities during the nine-month period, highlight the underlying cash-generating strength of its OOH operations.

Mr. Jeff Cheah See Heong, Chief Executive Officer of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad commented, "Our Q3 FY2026 performance demonstrates the continued resilience and scalability of our OOH platform, particularly as digital billboard demand continues to accelerate. The strong YoY growth achieved this quarter reflects both improving advertiser engagement and the effectiveness of our strategy in expanding premium inventory and enhancing operational efficiency. Beyond organic growth, we are also progressing with our strategic expansion initiatives, including the integration and completion of acquisitions that will further strengthen our nationwide footprint and operational capabilities. These initiatives are expected to broaden our premium asset base, deepen client relationships and reinforce Seni Jaya's long-term earnings potential."

During the quarter, the Group continued to advance its acquisition plans involving Unilink Group and Vision OOH Sdn. Bhd. On 22 April 2026, the proposed acquisition of Vision OOH was completed following the allotment and issuance of 58,069,620 consideration shares, with the shares subsequently listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 24 April 2026. Meanwhile, the completion period for the proposed acquisition of Unilink Group was mutually extended to 19 June 2026.

Malaysia's macroeconomic environment remains broadly supportive, supported by resilient domestic demand, stable labour market conditions and continued infrastructure and private sector investments. While the broader advertising industry is expected to remain selective amid evolving spending patterns, OOH advertising continues to demonstrate relative resilience due to its strong visibility, consistent reach and growing integration with digital engagement strategies. Against this backdrop, Seni Jaya remains focused on expanding its digital billboard footprint, developing high-value billboard locations and enhancing its technology integration capabilities to strengthen audience analytics, content flexibility and campaign effectiveness. These initiatives are expected to further reinforce the Group's position as one of Malaysia's leading OOH and DOOH operators.

As at 5:00 P.M., 21 May 2026, Seni Jaya's share price closed at RM0.55, showcasing a market capitalisation of RM149.4 million.

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About Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

Incorporated in 1983, Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad ("Seni Jaya" or the "Group") is a leading Out-of-Home ("OOH") media solutions provider in Malaysia, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia. With over 500 billboards nationwide, the Company offers static and digital billboards and also provides advertising solutions leveraging on rail transit, airports, and e-hailing vehicles through its media brands, including UNILINK, VISION, CSSB, OSSB, ANDAMAN MEDIA, ENOMAD and BTSJ. Committed to innovation and data-driven advertising, Seni Jaya delivers high-impact, targeted solutions, staying true to its promise of "Connecting Brands, Connecting People", helping brands reach the right audience, in the right place, at the right time.

For more information, visit https://www.senijayacorp.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Seni Jaya Corporation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/seni-jaya-delivers-strong-q3-fy2026-performance-with-pbt-surging-134-yoy-to-rm-1169172