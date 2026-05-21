Woodbury, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Rocheford Plastic Surgery announced that founder Dr. Heather Rocheford is marking 30 years in medicine, a milestone the practice stated reflects its long-term development and established presence within Minnesota's cosmetic surgery field.

Founded as an independent solo practice in 2002, Rocheford Plastic Surgery noted that the anniversary comes during a period of ongoing expansion for the Woodbury-based practice. Over the past two decades, the practice has expanded its operations while adapting to evolving expectations in cosmetic medicine, particularly as patients place greater emphasis on personalized care, communication, and the overall patient experience.

The practice stated that consistency in patient care and operational standards has remained central to its long-term approach as demand for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures continues to evolve throughout the Twin Cities region.

Rocheford Plastic Surgery also noted that continued investment in surgical standards and procedural technology has played an important role in the practice's development over time. As part of that effort, the practice operates a private QUAD A-accredited surgical facility and stated that patient safety and procedural oversight remain key priorities across all areas of care.

Rocheford Plastic Surgery added that maintaining consistency across clinical and administrative teams has helped support long-term patient relationships and referrals throughout the practice's history.

Since the launch of the independent practice, more than 11,900 patients have been treated, and more than 5,400 surgical procedures have been performed. Rocheford Plastic Surgery stated that the steady expansion over the past two decades has also been largely supported by patient referrals and sustained demand for individualized cosmetic surgical care.

As Rocheford Plastic Surgery marks thirty years in medicine under Dr. Heather Rocheford's leadership, the practice also recognizes the professional background that helped shape its long-term approach. Dr. Rocheford earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School before completing residency training in both general surgery and plastic surgery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, followed by a Hand Surgery Fellowship at The Ohio State University. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, maintains memberships in the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Minnesota Society of Plastic Surgeons, and has received Top Doctor recognition from Minnesota Monthly and Mpls/St. Paul Magazine.

Looking ahead, the practice stated that it plans to continue adapting to advancements in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine while maintaining its established operational approach and focus on patient experience.

About Rocheford Plastic Surgery:

Rocheford Plastic Surgery is a women-centered cosmetic surgery and aesthetic practice based in Woodbury, Minnesota, serving patients throughout the Twin Cities region. Founded in 2002 by Dr. Heather Rocheford, the practice provides surgical and non-surgical aesthetic care through a patient-focused approach centered on safety, communication, and continuity of care.

Email: michele@drrocheford.com

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Source: GetFeatured