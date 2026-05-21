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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 17:36 Uhr
200 Leser
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Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Investor Warrants

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Issue of Equity Further to Exercise of Investor Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Issue of Equity further to Exercise of Investor Warrants

21 May 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, announces that is has issued 28,571 new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 50p per share pursuant to the exercise of Investor Warrants issued in connection with the Company's subscription fundraise completed in February 2026.

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 28,571 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis which is expected to occur on or around 28 May 2026 ("Admission"). The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AQUIS.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 64,672,935 ordinary shares of 0.2p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centered around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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