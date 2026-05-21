Browsi Partners with Intimate Merger to Deliver Open Web Ad Intelligence in Japan

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Leading competitive intelligence company Browsi (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel & New York, USA; CEO: Asaf Shamly) today announced the full activation of its data partnership with Intimate Merger Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Ryoji Yanashima). The integration uses Intimate Merger's cookieless identifier IM-UID (Intimate Merger Universal Identifier) to capture which users were exposed to which advertisers' ads across Browsi's open web network - a signal that enables cookieless retargeting, audience attribute analysis, and hands-on data consulting for Japanese advertisers and agencies.

Advertising platforms have grown more powerful and more consolidated. The trade-off: advertisers can see what happens inside their own platform, but not what is happening across the market. Competitors' budget shifts, audience wins, share of voice movements - none of that shows up on a DSP dashboard.

Browsi addresses this by modeling the entire open web - 132 billion ads analyzed monthly, 61 million brand domains tracked, and 2.3 TB of first-party data processed. Still, open web intelligence requires local identity infrastructure to answer the question that matters most: who, specifically, saw my ad? With third-party cookies being phased out in Japan, this calls for a cookieless ID system with genuine national scale. Intimate Merger's IM-UID - covering approximately 10 billion browsers, roughly 90% of Japan's internet users - offers exactly that.

How the Partnership Works

The integration identifies which IM-UIDs were exposed to which advertisers' ads across Browsi's network, generating a first-of-its-kind ad exposure dataset for the Japanese market. Three capabilities flow from that signal:

Cookieless Retargeting

Ad-exposed IM-UIDs are made available for re-reach targeting with no reliance on third-party cookies - providing durable audience continuity as cookie-based infrastructure becomes less viable.

Audience Attribute Analysis

Exposed IM-UIDs are matched against Intimate Merger's IM-DMP - which includes TV viewership, consumer survey, lifestyle, and purchase intent data - to produce a factual profile of who is actually seeing each advertiser's ads. Demographic composition, behavioral patterns, and content affinities are all available at cohort level, directly informing creative and targeting decisions.

Data Consulting

The exposure and analysis outputs feed into Intimate Merger's consulting practice, where specialists guide advertisers and agencies through the full strategic cycle - from data selection and targeting design through KPI setting, execution, and optimization. This model aligns with Intimate Merger's April 2026 initiative supporting advertisers that are bringing ad operations in-house, giving them access to enterprise-grade external audience data without platform dependency.

Quote: Browsi

"Advertisers in Japan have had visibility into their own campaigns but almost none into what's happening across the market. This partnership changes that. By combining Browsi's open web intelligence with Intimate Merger's identity infrastructure, we're giving brands and agencies a factual picture of the competitive landscape - and the tools to act on it."

- Asaf Shamly , Co-Founder and CEO of Browsi, Browsi

Quote: Intimate Merger Inc.

"We are very pleased to partner with Browsi. By combining our proprietary IM-UID with Browsi's advertising analytics data, we will enable visualization of who was exposed to which advertisements without relying on cookies. Leveraging this data, we look forward to supporting advertisers across a wide range of initiatives - from targeted advertising execution to advanced marketing optimization and deeper customer analytics. "

- Ryoji Yanashima, President & CEO, Intimate Merger Inc.

About Browsi

Browsi provides a competitive marketing intelligence platform for brands and agencies that analyzes digital advertising activity across the open web and social channels. Its platform uses large-scale ad exposure data to help teams understand competitor presence, creative trends, and market shifts with high granularity and timely updates. Browsi's data foundation originated from publisher technology and now powers its competitive intelligence products. Learn more at www.browsi.com.

About Intimate Merger Inc.

With the mission of enabling data-driven efficiency across a wide range of industries, Intimate Merger is a data marketing company that provides IM-DMP, Japan's No.1 data utilization platform in terms of domestic DMP adoption share (1), along with its proprietary identifier IM-UID. By combining approximately 1 billion audience data points (2) with advanced analytics capabilities, the company offers implementation and operational support for the IM-DMP platform, as well as consulting services related to data utilization. As part of its commitment to privacy protection, the company also supports the "Declaration of Management for the Proper Use of Personal Data" promoted by the Japan Business Federation.

Looking ahead, Intimate Merger plans to expand into X-Tech domains such as Sales Tech, FinTech, and Privacy Tech, with the goal of becoming a producer group of next-generation data businesses.

https://corp.intimatemerger.com/

1 Source: Oshiete-URL Web Service Survey Report (March 2024)

2 Refers to the number of unique browsers measured within a given period. In most cases, browser identification is based on cookies and represents the number of unique cookies measured within that period.

Media and Partnership Inquiries

Browsi:

Lulu Lavi / Marketing Manager

marketing@browsi.com

+972 50 955 0262

Intimate Merger Inc. :

Kishida / PR team

pr@intimatemerger.com

SOURCE: Browsi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/browsi-partners-with-intimate-merger-to-deliver-open-web-ad-intel-1166115