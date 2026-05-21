Housing Innovation Challenge Announces 10 University Teams from Across the Country Advancing to the Construction Phase of Inaugural Design-Build Competition

Teams will refine their initial housing concepts with industry collaborators and prepare for full-scale builds in Charlotte, testing their ideas through better design, delivery, and performance to help reduce the total cost of housing

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / The Housing Innovation Challenge, a national design-build competition uniting universities, builders, and innovators to deliver attainable housing solutions, today announced the 10 academic teams advancing to the construction phase of its inaugural cycle. Teams were recognized yesterday during a special session at the 19th Housing Innovation Summit in Charlotte, where more than 250 housing leaders, city mayors, homebuilding executives, investors, and innovators gathered while celebrating the Challenge's mission to identify, test, and develop solutions that can reduce the total cost of housing. Established by founding partners Housing Innovation Alliance, Meritage Homes, and Home Technology Ventures, with the City of Charlotte serving as the inaugural host city, the teams represent the first cycle in a decade-long initiative, structured as five two-year cycles in different U.S. cities.

Selected from a field of 33 proposals submitted by 20 academic teams representing 23 universities, the 10 teams advancing to the build phase are (in alphabetical order): Appalachian State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University; Clemson University; Georgia Tech; Harvard University; University of Houston; Kean University; University of North Carolina at Charlotte; University of Texas at Austin; Virginia Tech; and Washington State University.

"Announcing our inaugural cohort of teams was a special moment, and we're eager to see how the next generation of housing leaders works with industry partners against real constraints to bring promising ideas to life," said Bobby Vance, Director of the Housing Innovation Challenge and Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech. "These teams aren't just being recognized for their creativity, but for tackling a difficult question: what can actually lower housing costs when design, constructability, performance, and long-term value are all considered?"

What Comes Next In Charlotte

As the Challenge moves into the construction phase, each team will be paired with a build-partner in the coming months and work with industry collaborators to build full-scale homes in Charlotte. Builder-partners will lead project management and delivery, while academic teams will continue to lead design development and contribute to concept refinement, prototyping, testing, and implementation. The homes will be built in various locations across Charlotte, representing a mix of site types to support the range of housing concepts. The inaugural cycle will culminate in October 2027 with a public exhibition in Charlotte where the homes will be showcased through tours, industry workshops, research activities, and policy discussions. At the conclusion of the cycle, each home is intended to be occupied by residents, leaving a legacy in Charlotte while informing a broader catalog of replicable housing approaches.

As the first host city, Charlotte plays a key role by providing a setting to build and publicly exhibit the homes while demonstrating what it looks like when a municipality leans into innovation as a delivery collaborator. The Challenge is structured so that lessons from Charlotte will inform future cycles in other host cities.

"Housing affordability is one of the most defining issues facing Americans today, and one we are strongly prioritizing here in Charlotte," said Mayor Vi Lyles. "We stepped in to host the inaugural cycle of the Challenge because cities need to move beyond conversation and create opportunities to test new ideas in public view. Charlotte is making space for solutions that can be built here, benefit our residents, and be adopted by communities across the country."

A First Look at the Concepts Moving Forward

Advancing teams were selected through a competitive review process by a panel comprised of representatives from the founding partners, the City of Charlotte, and national academic and industry experts. Proposals were judged using the H.O.M.E. Framework, which evaluates affordability across the full housing journey by examining the cost of homes (land, labor, materials, and regulations), cost of occupancy (financing, taxes, insurance, and fees), cost of maintenance (repairs, utilities, upkeep, and ongoing performance), and access to equity (value retention, wealth-building potential, and the ability to realize long-term financial benefit from the home).

Rather than searching for a silver-bullet, the advancing concepts reflect an array of ideas that may reduce costs through better design, delivery, and alignment with how housing gets built. Several teams are exploring cottage court strategies that feature clusters of homes arranged around shared open space, and include indoor-outdoor living and multi-generational planning. Others are rethinking how to increase density through smaller homes, stacked duplex-to-quadplex models, and right-sized systems that make better use of land and infrastructure. Some ideas are focused on compact planning approaches like shared kitchens, efficient service cores, and flexible living arrangements intended to drive down cost per unit.

Across the cohort, several teams are also rethinking how homes are assembled and delivered. Concepts include volumetric construction systems, modular "kit-of-parts" approaches, cartridge- or pod-based delivery systems, hybrid modular strategies, mass timber and cross-laminated timber applications, and repeatable efficient-core layouts intended to support faster, more scalable deployment. Some teams also go beyond physical design, pairing technical innovation with alternative financing strategies, comparative code analysis, and recommendations for how regulatory environments can better support housing that is more attainable over time.

"If the housing industry wants different outcomes, it needs better ways to assess new ideas before they are asked to succeed at scale," said Dennis Steigerwalt, President of the Housing Innovation Alliance. "These 10 teams are moving forward because their work reflects the kind of practical innovation the industry can examine, improve, and learn from. The Challenge creates an environment where academic ingenuity, industry perspective, and municipal collaboration unite around the same problem."

The Challenge invites broader participation from across the housing ecosystem. Builders and industry partners interested in helping the teams bring their concepts to life are encouraged to connect with the Challenge now as the inaugural cycle moves into the construction phase. To become a partner, visit https://www.hic.live/partners.

To stay updated on the Challenge and follow progress of teams in the build phase, visit www.hic.live.

About the Housing Innovation Challenge

The Housing Innovation Challenge is a national design-build competition and real-world demonstration platform uniting universities, builders, and innovators to deliver attainable housing solutions. Announced in 2025 with Charlotte, N.C. selected as the inaugural host city for its first cycle, the Challenge advances designs from concept to construction through a public-facing demonstration where teams validate the home's architectural design, performance, constructability, and market viability. Designed as a 10-year journey with stopping points in five cities, the Challenge is built to scale to future host cities and share what works across markets. The inaugural cycle will culminate in a public exhibition in October 2027, showcasing full-scale homes and the ideas behind them through tours, industry workshops, and research activities, before each home is intended to be occupied by residents. The Challenge is being brought to Charlotte by industry collaborators, and was established by three founding partners: Housing Innovation Alliance, an industry convening and collaboration platform; Home Technology Ventures, which backs housing innovation and helps connect new approaches to adoption; and Meritage Homes, a national homebuilder helping translate ideas into buildable solutions. Together, they unite expertise across the housing value chain to accelerate adoption of replicable solutions. For more information, visit www.hic.live.

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SOURCE: Housing Innovation Challenge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/housing-innovation-challenge-announces-10-university-teams-from-across-the-country-adva-1168701