Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to receive a $70,910.87 grant through the Saskatchewan Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive ("TMEI") program following its 2025 exploration work at the Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REE) Property in northern Saskatchewan.

This marks the third consecutive year that Appia has qualified for funding through the TMEI program in connection with its REE exploration activities in Saskatchewan, further demonstrating the continued support received from the Government of Saskatchewan for Appia's critical mineral exploration efforts in the province.

Saskatchewan TMEI Grant Approval - Alces Lake REE Property

The TMEI program provides eligible exploration companies with funding equal to 25% of qualifying exploration costs incurred in 2025 within Saskatchewan.

The 2026 grant follows Appia's 2025 exploration program at the Alces Lake REE Property, which included ground gravity surveying, prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling. This work was designed to advance high-priority REE targets in anticipation for its upcoming diamond drilling program starting June 2026.

"On behalf of Appia, I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Saskatchewan for its continued support of mineral exploration in the province. Qualifying for the TMEI grant for a third consecutive year is an important recognition of Appia's ongoing rare earth element exploration work in Saskatchewan and allows us to continue reinvesting into the advancement of our critical mineral projects. Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate strong support in the development of rare earth elements, and we are pleased to be advancing our Alces Lake REE Property within this jurisdiction," said Tom Drivas, CEO of Appia.

Use of Funds

Appia intends to apply the $70,910.87 TMEI grant toward its upcoming 2026 summer diamond drilling program at the Alces Lake REE Property. The program is expected to begin in June 2026 and includes approximately 3,300 meters of diamond drilling across nine planned drill holes, designed to test priority REE targets refined through Appia's 2024 airborne gravity gradiometer survey and 2025 ground gravity, prospecting, mapping, and sampling work.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Targeted Mineral Exploration Incentive (TMEI), please click here.

For more information regarding the Saskatchewan Mineral Tenure Registry Regulations, please click here.

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REE and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

Critical rare earth elements/oxides (CREO) are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" CREO are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada. The Alces Lake project area is ~ 38,522 hectares (~95,191acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Advisor of Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil. Ultra is obligated to acquire Appia's 25% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects in exchange for a 25% equity interest in Ultra once a prefeasibility study has been prepared in respect of the Ultra IAC project and a mineral resource estimate has been prepared in respect of the Ultra Hard Rock project (see November 4, 2025 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 206.6 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298399

Source: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.