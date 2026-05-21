Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Wall Street Journal Article on US Government's Investment in Quantum Computing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

Delta Gold Technologies plc

US Government set to invest directly in the Quantum Computing Sector

Delta Gold Technologies PLC (AQUIS:DGQ / OTCQB:DGQTF) notes the publication today in the Wall Street Journal regarding the US Government's decision to award up to $2 billion in grants to the quantum computing industry.

Exclusive | IBM, GlobalFoundries and Rigetti Among Quantum-Computing Firms to Get $2 Billion in Grants - WSJ

The story has also been reported by Yahoo Finance and ADVFN - the full text of their article is below:

The Trump administration's reported decision to award $2 billion in grants to leading quantum-computing companies marks one of the strongest signals yet that quantum technology has moved from experimental science into the realm of national strategic infrastructure.

According to a Reuters report citing the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to distribute funding across nine companies, with major allocations going to IBM and GlobalFoundries, while firms including D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and Infleqtion are also expected to receive substantial support.

What makes the initiative especially notable is the structure of the investment. The U.S. government is reportedly taking equity stakes in participating firms, expanding a strategy already used in semiconductor manufacturing and critical minerals. The move reflects growing concern in Washington over technological competition with China and the need to secure domestic leadership in emerging computing systems.

Quantum computing has long been viewed as a transformative technology capable of solving highly complex mathematical and optimization problems that classical computers struggle to process efficiently. Potential applications range from pharmaceutical discovery and financial modeling to logistics, cybersecurity, and advanced defense systems.

Yet the industry remains in an early and technically difficult phase. Current quantum systems still devote enormous computational resources to error correction, limiting practical large-scale deployment. That challenge has kept the sector largely speculative despite years of investor enthusiasm.

The latest federal backing could change that dynamic.

Government participation provides not only funding, but also validation. Markets responded immediately, with shares of several quantum-related companies reportedly rising between 7% and 21% in premarket trading following the news.

While much of the attention remains focused on hardware developers and chipmakers, the broader quantum ecosystem is beginning to attract increasing interest. Analysts are now watching companies involved in quantum software, infrastructure, cybersecurity integration, and specialized enabling technologies that could support commercial adoption over the next decade.

The larger companies are using different fundamental approaches to Quantum computation. Among the emerging names being discussed within the sector is Delta Gold Technologies (Aquis: DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF), which is working with Penn State in the USA and University of Toronto, Canada on a new way to make the fundamental building block called a qubit.

As government-backed investment accelerates across the quantum space, smaller and mid-stage technology firms connected to supporting architectures, data security, and next-generation processing environments may increasingly benefit from sector-wide momentum.

The administration's investment strategy also underscores a broader shift in industrial policy. Rather than relying solely on private capital markets, Washington appears increasingly willing to act as a direct strategic investor in technologies considered vital to economic competitiveness and national security.

That approach could reshape the development timeline for quantum computing in the United States.

For decades, quantum research was largely confined to universities and specialized laboratories. Today, it is becoming a geopolitical priority, an industrial policy objective, and potentially one of the defining technology races of the next generation.

If the current funding wave succeeds in accelerating breakthroughs in stability, scalability, and error correction, the sector could move significantly closer to commercial viability. And as the ecosystem matures, companies operating adjacent to the core hardware layer, including firms like Delta Gold Technologies, may find themselves increasingly relevant participants in a rapidly expanding strategic industry.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)207 374 2212

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta is developing, with an option for an exclusive license, intellectual property ("IP") targeted towards the quantum computing ("QC") space that can be licenced globally. This technology will be centered around the usage of nano-scale gold and other materials. Utilising the unique physical properties of certain materials which are believed to have direct and significant applications within the rapidly growing QC space.

This IP will be developed with top global nanotechnology and QC teams globally, with the intention to further develop the IP, file provisional patents and subsequently license the technology.