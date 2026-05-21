I-Tech AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2026 of i-tech AB (publ)

I-Tech AB (publ) held its Annual General Meeting today, Thursday 21 May 2026, at GoCo House in Mölndal. Attorney Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå was elected as chairman of the Annual General Meeting.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and allocation of result

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet for the company and the group for the financial year 2025 in accordance with the annual report as presented.

The Annual General Meeting resolved on, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in the annual report, an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.25 per share. The record date for the payment shall be 25 May 2026 and the dividend is expected to be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2026.

Discharge of liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as directors or CEO during 2025 from liability for the financial year of 2025.

Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Tomas Bergdahl, Philip Chaabane, Chatarina Schneider, and Staffan Asplund and new election of the director Anette Orsten. Consequently, the number of directors of the Board of Directors will be five with no deputy director. Philip Chaabane was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) as auditor. It was noted that PwC has appointed Ulrika Ramsvik to continue as principal auditor.

Fees to the Board of Directors and auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, that fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor shall be paid as follows:

Fees paid to the Board of Directors for the period between the present Annual General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting shall be in total SEK 1,250,000, of which the chairman of the Board of Directors shall be paid SEK 450,000, and each of the other directors elected by the Annual General Meeting SEK 200,000. No fee shall be paid to director who are employed by the company.

Fees to the auditor shall be paid as per invoicess approved by the company.

Adoption of principles for the Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal by the Nomination Committee, to adopt principles for the Nomination Committee. The principles correspond to the principles adopted at the Annual General Meeting 2025.

Adoption of guidelines for the remuneration of senior executives

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to adopt guidelines for the remuneration of senior executives.

Directed issue of warrants to senior executives and employees

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to issue warrants of series 2026/29:1 to senior executives, employees and consultants of the company.

Authorization to the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions, on issues of shares during the time until the next Annual General Meeting.

The complete proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee are available on the company's website, www.i-tech.se.

For further information, please contact:

Markus Jönsson, CEO

Phone number: +46729-77 96 25

E-mail: markus.jonsson@i-tech.se

Contacts

Markus Jönsson, CEO

M: +46729-77 96 25

E: markus.jonsson@i-tech.se

About I-Tech AB

I-Tech is a biotechnology company that has developed the antifouling technology Selektope®, an active substance that prevents barnacle attachment on submerged surfaces such as ships and boat hulls. By increasing the anti-barnacle performance in marine paint systems (e.g. antifouling coatings), fuel and maintenance costs are reduced ang vessel energy efficiency improved. I-Tech has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals for Selektope® and has several of the world's largest manufacturers of marine antifouling coatings as customers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: ITECH) and the Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB. For more information visit our website www.i-tech.se.