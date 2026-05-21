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WKN: A2JMSQ | ISIN: SE0011256312 | Ticker-Symbol: EN8A
Stuttgart
21.05.26 | 18:03
0,048 Euro
+3,91 % +0,002
Branche
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ENIRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ENIRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0480,07219:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 17:15 Uhr
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Eniro Group AB: A claim has today been filed against Eniro at Solna District Court

A claim against Eniro Group AB (publ) ("Eniro") has today been filed at Solna District Court by Gunnar Levin, on his own behalf and as representative of Marita Levin, together with other individuals, seeking financial compensation in connection with the previous holding of Series B preference shares in Eniro.

The claim is only directed against Eniro and amounts to SEK 28,716,454 plus interest.

The claims in question relate to resolutions passed by the general meeting regarding the redemption of Series B preference shares and the subsequent implementation of those resolutions in 2022 and 2023. The claims were first raised more than three years after these events took place.

Eniro deems that the claims made have no legal basis and will contest them in their entirety.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Ekborg, Head of Legal, Eniro Group AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0)72-601 10 85

E-mail: linda.ekborg@teamrobin.com

This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:15 CET on 21 May, 2026.

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2025, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 955 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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