ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Strengthens Executive Team with Key Manufacturing and Quality Appointments

New leadership supports global expansion, production scale up, and end to end operational excellence

LACONIA, NH / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / ePropelled, a global leader in electric propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles, today announced two senior executive appointments to support the next phase of its global growth.

Peter Ryback has been appointed Manufacturing Director, based in the United States, and Guy Pickering has been promoted from Quality Manager to Global Quality Director, with responsibility across the company's international operations.

These appointments reflect ePropelled's continued investment in production capability, operational scale, and quality systems as demand accelerates across UAV, robotics, and autonomous platforms.

Peter Ryback brings extensive experience in advanced manufacturing, operations, and production scale up. He will lead the expansion of ePropelled's US manufacturing capability, supporting increasing demand across both commercial and defence sectors, and ensuring the company can scale efficiently from development to full deployment.

Guy Pickering has deep expertise in quality management and global operations. He will oversee the development of a comprehensive quality framework across the full product lifecycle, from research and development through to manufacturing, supply chain operations, and final delivery, ensuring consistent performance across all global sites.

Together, these roles are central to strengthening ePropelled's global operating model as it expands its footprint across the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

"Scaling our business requires both strong manufacturing capability and rigorous quality systems," said Nick Grewal, Chairman, CEO and Founder of ePropelled. "Peter's experience in building high performance production systems, combined with Guy's deep expertise in quality and compliance across complex engineering environments, gives us the capability to scale with confidence as we expand globally."

Commenting on their appointments:

Pete Ryback said: "I am excited to join ePropelled at a time of strong momentum and growth. Building and scaling manufacturing capability to support next generation autonomous systems is a significant opportunity."

Guy Pickering added: "I am delighted to take on this role at an important stage in the company's development. Establishing consistent, end to end quality across global operations will be key to long term success."

About ePropelled

ePropelled Group, is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion solutions and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicle operations in the air, on land and at sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled has created over 40 patents across 13 categories and serves customers worldwide from its R&D, Engineering and Manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK and India. Operating through sovereign supply chains, ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and empower uncrewed motion. Contact dean@ePropelled.com, call +1 (603) 236 7444, or visit www.ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-strengthens-executive-team-with-key-manufacturing-and-qualit-1169158