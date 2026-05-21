Three earning options, up to 10% APY, available globally at launch

Kraken is bringing AVAX staking and earning to its global client base (see exceptions below), making it simple for millions of customers to earn rewards on their Avalanche holdings through a platform built on security, scale, and reliability. Clients can start earning in a few clicks, with no technical setup or maintenance required.

The services are broken into three flavors. Bonded Staking offers rewards up to 10% APY for a limited time, then up to 7% APY. Auto Earn and Flexible Staking each offer up to 3.5% APY. Rewards are automatically restaked to help grow holdings over time.

Kraken manages all underlying infrastructure, including validator operations and reward distribution, backed by the platform's track record of operating staking services across proof-of-stake networks at scale.

"Staking AVAX has always been possible, but for most holders it's meant managing validators and technical complexity. We've made it simple for clients to participate in protocol staking across various earn offerings," said John Zettler, Director of Earn Products at Kraken. "Kraken runs the infrastructure. Clients choose whether and how they want to earn."

"Making staking simple and accessible is core to expanding participation in the Avalanche ecosystem," said John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, the company dedicated to advancing the adoption and scalability of the Avalanche ecosystem. "Kraken's integration removes the technical barriers that have historically limited users from engaging directly with the network, enabling more AVAX holders to contribute to Avalanche's security while earning rewards. It's a meaningful step toward broader adoption of Avalanche."

AVAX Earn is available globally at launch, including the U.S. (excluding New York and Maine residents), UK, EU, Canada, Australia, and additional markets.

For more information, please visit Kraken's support center.

About Kraken:

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a technology platform built for business. Enterprises, financial institutions, consumer applications, and governments run core infrastructure on Avalanche because it delivers the reliability, compliance, and speed that modern operations demand. Users include BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Apollo, FIFA, and the state of Wyoming. For more information, visit avax.network.

Geographic restrictions apply. Projected annual rate is an estimate based on the average staking rewards accrued over the past period, before commission, and is subject to change. Staking involves risks including no guarantee of rewards, potential loss from slashing or hacks, and depreciation in the value of assets while staked. Please refer to Kraken's Terms of Service for additional information. For Flexible staking, Kraken will only stake a portion of your assets. You will receive rewards on up to 50% of the assets you choose to stake. Staking is unregulated and provided by Payward Commercial Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520154945/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com