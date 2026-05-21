SPEC Innovations announced the continued expansion of Innoslate across Europe, supported by the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and new collaborations with leading regional training organizations, Technische Hochschule Augsburg (THA), EVO GmbH, and Lifecycle Model-Based Systems Engineering (LMBSE).

The expansion strengthens SPEC Innovations' ability to provide secure, scalable, and locally supported digital engineering and Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) capabilities to organizations throughout Europe. By leveraging sovereign cloud infrastructure and regional partnerships, SPEC Innovations is enhancing accessibility while supporting evolving data residency, compliance, and operational requirements across the European market.

"Europe represents a growing hub for innovation in digital engineering and systems modernization," said Cynthia Mahugh-Dam, SPEC Innovations CEO. "Through the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and our partnerships with THA, EVO, and LMBSE, we are bringing Innoslate closer to European users with the local expertise and support organizations need to accelerate transformation initiatives."

Innoslate is SPEC Innovations' cloud-native digital engineering environment that integrates systems engineering, requirements management, architecture modeling, simulation, and lifecycle collaboration into a unified platform. The solution supports organizations across aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, manufacturing, and other complex engineering sectors.

The collaboration with THA, EVO, and LMBSE will help expand regional access to MBSE education, training, and implementation support for European industry and academic communities.

The European expansion reinforces SPEC Innovations' commitment to delivering:

Secure and compliant cloud-based digital engineering solutions

Localized training and technical expertise

Scalable MBSE adoption across industries

Global collaboration with regional support capabilities

The initiative reflects the company's broader vision of enabling connected, model-based decision-making across the full system lifecycle while supporting the unique operational and regulatory needs of international customers.

To learn more about Innoslate and SPEC Innovations' European initiatives, visit specinnovations.com/innoslate.

About SPEC Innovations

Founded in 1993, SPEC Innovations helps the most innovative companies worldwide develop complex systems and products through our consulting, training, and software. Their flagship software, Innoslate, is the first cloud-native, model-based systems engineering tool that supports the entire system or product lifecycle. Innoslate combines modeling, simulation, requirements management, testing, and program management in one place, plus added integrations to enable digital engineering efforts. Discover more at www.specinnovations.com.

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Contacts:

SPEC Innovations

Taylor Duffy

571.485.7800

taylor.duffy@specinnovations.com