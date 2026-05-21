HPQ Silicon Inc.: Novacium Signs Letter of Intent with GH Technologies for the Supply of GEN4 Li-Ion Cells and Batteries in Asia

Asia-Pacific market represents around 60% of global cylindrical Li-ion demand [1]

HPQ holds a 36.8% equity interest in Novacium SAS and an exclusive North American license to Novacium technologies for Canada, the United States, and Mexico and sell GEN4 cells under its ENDURA+ trademark.





MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials and next-generation processes, today announced that its French technology partner, Novacium SAS, has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with GH Technologies Co., Ltd. ("GH Technologies") [2]. The arms-length LOI was signed on May 15, 2026, at the 18th China International Battery Fair ("CIBF") and covers the supply of Novacium's GEN4 lithium-ion cells in 18650 and 21700 formats, along with other lithium-ion batteries built on Novacium's GEN4 silicon anode technology.

The non-binding, non-exclusive LOI establishes a 36-month framework for commercial prospecting and potential distribution across multi-sector applications, including light electric mobility, embedded systems, and high-energy-density electronic equipment in Asia-Pacific, a region that accounts for more than 57% of global demand for cylindrical lithium-ion cells [1]. A key objective of the LOI is to evaluate potential commercial opportunities for Novacium GEN4 products in Asia-Pacific markets over the term of the agreement.

"Following an extensive evaluation of NOVACIUM GEN4 cells, including reported capacity exceeding 6,600 mAh, reported energy density of 319.9 Wh/kg, and international certifications including IEC 62133, UL 1642, and UN 38.3, [3] GH Technologies agreed to enter into this LOI with Novacium to further evaluate potential business opportunities in Asia-Pacific markets," stated Mr. Jacques Shen, CEO of GH Technologies Co., Ltd.

The completion of a definitive transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of a purchase and sale agreement, the successful technical validation of the cells by GH Technologies Co., Ltd.'s customers within their targeted applications, and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals.

"The signing of this LOI at CIBF supports Novacium's ongoing efforts to evaluate potential commercial opportunities for its GEN4 battery technologies in Asia," said Dr. Jed Kraiem, Chief Operating Officer of Novacium SAS. "The discussions with GH Technologies reflect interest in evaluating GEN4 cells for applications requiring high-capacity lithium-ion solutions."

"This LOI provides a framework for Novacium and GH Technologies to evaluate potential business opportunities involving GEN4 battery technologies in Asia-Pacific markets," said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HPQ Silicon Inc. "HPQ's 36.8% equity ownership in Novacium SAS and its exclusive North American license provide the Company with access to these technologies for Canada, the United States, and Mexico under the HPQ ENDURA+ trademark."

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Based on data compiled from publicly available information sources, including, but not limited to, the information available at the following link: https://www.leadintelligent.com/en/cylindrical-batteries-market-size-types-and-trends/ [2] Link to Novacium release (in French) [3] HPQ Silicon Inc. press releases dated January 8th 2026, January 15th, 2026, April 7, 2026, and April 15, 2026.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ - focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium-of which HPQ is a shareholder-the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an innovative technology start-up created in 2022, in France. It is an engineering and R&D company dedicated to materials for energy, with a specialization in silicon and hydrogen. Novacium is developing 2 technologies. The first concerns a new silicon-based anode material that significantly increases the capacity of Li-ion batteries. Novacium's second activity is the generation of hydrogen. Novacium is developing an autonomous hydrogen generation system for civil and military applications fueled by a patented alloy based on silicon and aluminum.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company's website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/388cdfa6-5c33-41e8-b68f-8fff9719dc7a