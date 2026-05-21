Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing tissue regeneration, announced it has officially commenced trading on the Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol "CNXU." The Company currently has 25,269,996 shares on an issued and outstanding basis and 35,238,222 shares on a fully diluted basis.





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The public listing, we believe, marks a significant milestone for the Company's mission of Architecting Bioregeneration as we advance our regenerative tissue platform, designed to support the biological conditions necessary to restore lost or damaged tissue.

"At Conexeu, we believe regenerative medicine requires more than incremental improvement; it requires a fundamentally different foundation," said Miles D. Harrison, President and CEO of Conexeu. "We believe we are building the biological architecture for a new generation of regenerative medicine designed not simply to replace what has been lost, but to help the body restore itself. Becoming a public company we believe strengthens our ability to continue advancing the science, infrastructure, and platform capabilities behind that long-term mission."

Conexeu recently unveiled BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE (B.R.E.A.S.T.) a 3D-bioprinted regenerative breast matrix designed to support the body's own tissue regeneration following mastectomy. Developed using Conexeu's proprietary CXU platform, the matrix is intended to function as a temporary regenerative scaffold that gradually resorbs as the patient's own tissue remodels and replaces it over time. This could represent a fundamental paradigm shift from permanent implants or traditional reconstruction approaches.

More than 100,000 women undergo mastectomies annually in the U.S., yet many elect not to pursue reconstruction, underscoring the need for additional reconstructive and regenerative options.

"Today marks an important milestone in Conexeu's evolution as we enter the public markets during an important period of advancement across regenerative medicine, biomaterials science, and tissue restoration," said Jeff Sharpe, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We believe this step will enhance the Company's ability to expand development initiatives, increase visibility within the regenerative medicine sector and continue advancing its platform across multiple potential applications."

Additional information for clinicians, patients, and investors is available at Conexeu.com.

Advisors

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

About Conexeu Sciences

Building a new class of regenerative tissue therapies.

Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets without reformulation.

CXU is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated tissue related weight loss. The Company's lead product, Ten Minute Tissue, is a CXU-based injectable ECM that remains fluid at room temperature and transitions to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical studies, Ten Minute Tissue has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile, collectively supporting cell migration, proliferation, differentiation, and new tissue formation.

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with additional filings pending. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with a 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

Important Notices

Conexeu's BIO-REGENERATIVE ERGONOMICALLY ARCHITECTED SMART TISSUE (B.R.E.A.S.T.) is an investigational medical device candidate. Safety and effectiveness have not been established. It has not been submitted to or reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

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Source: Conexeu Sciences Inc.